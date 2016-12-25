Patients ‘in danger’ from £22bn NHS cuts, East London GPs warn

Patients are in danger from their local GPs being overworked, surgeries in London’s deprived East End are warning.

Curtbacks planned in the NHS is shifting much of the public healthcare away from hospitals and onto local surgeries at ‘primary’ level which can’t cope.

The government plans to cut £22 billion from the NHS budget.

But 45 GPs and health care managers across Tower Hamlets warned today of dangers to patients.

“The NHS is unprecedented financial crisis,” their statement says. “The proportion spent (per head) on the NHS is going down year-on-year and is one of the lowest in Europe.

“Most acute hospital trusts are in deficit and the proportion of NHS allocation spent on General Practice is at an all time low—at a time when work is being transferred from secondary to primary care.”

The warning from the clinics and surgeries highlights a “workforce crisis” in General Practice.

“Most GPs feel that their workload is either excessive or unmanageable,” they point out. “Young doctors are not choosing General Practice as a career and older doctors are leaving.

“This is not safe for patients—the NHS Sustainability & Transformation Plans signed off on December 23 demand £22 billion in ‘savings’. It is not possible to ‘save’ £22bn without severe cuts in service.”

NHS bosses say they need to meet the needs of future patients “in a sustainable way”, to close gaps in health, finance and care quality by 2020 by making changes to how people live and how healthcare is managed. The emphasis is being put on preventative care.

But the East End GPs say the Sustainability & Transformation Plan is merely financially-driven—which they slammed as “Slash, Trash and Privatise”.

They are demanding the plans be stopped and money be restored “to adequately resource” the NHS to provide care the public deserves.

