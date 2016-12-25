Search

Advanced search

Patients ‘in danger’ from £22bn NHS cuts, East London GPs warn

16:44 29 December 2016

Downing Street demo in 2015 over surgery closure threats

Downing Street demo in 2015 over surgery closure threats

Save Our NHS campaign

Patients are in danger from their local GPs being overworked, surgeries in London’s deprived East End are warning.

East End MPs Rushanara Ali and Jim Fitzpatrick join protest two years ago in Downing Street against surgery closure threatsEast End MPs Rushanara Ali and Jim Fitzpatrick join protest two years ago in Downing Street against surgery closure threats

Curtbacks planned in the NHS is shifting much of the public healthcare away from hospitals and onto local surgeries at ‘primary’ level which can’t cope.

The government plans to cut £22 billion from the NHS budget.

But 45 GPs and health care managers across Tower Hamlets warned today of dangers to patients.

“The NHS is unprecedented financial crisis,” their statement says. “The proportion spent (per head) on the NHS is going down year-on-year and is one of the lowest in Europe.

Protesters have been demonstrating for four years against threat to surgeriesProtesters have been demonstrating for four years against threat to surgeries

“Most acute hospital trusts are in deficit and the proportion of NHS allocation spent on General Practice is at an all time low—at a time when work is being transferred from secondary to primary care.”

The warning from the clinics and surgeries highlights a “workforce crisis” in General Practice.

“Most GPs feel that their workload is either excessive or unmanageable,” they point out. “Young doctors are not choosing General Practice as a career and older doctors are leaving.

“This is not safe for patients—the NHS Sustainability & Transformation Plans signed off on December 23 demand £22 billion in ‘savings’. It is not possible to ‘save’ £22bn without severe cuts in service.”

Signing surgeries' warning... Dr Anna Livingstone from Limehouse practiceSigning surgeries' warning... Dr Anna Livingstone from Limehouse practice

NHS bosses say they need to meet the needs of future patients “in a sustainable way”, to close gaps in health, finance and care quality by 2020 by making changes to how people live and how healthcare is managed. The emphasis is being put on preventative care.

But the East End GPs say the Sustainability & Transformation Plan is merely financially-driven—which they slammed as “Slash, Trash and Privatise”.

They are demanding the plans be stopped and money be restored “to adequately resource” the NHS to provide care the public deserves.

Those signing the warning are: Dr Anna Livingstone and Dr Naureen Bhatti (Limehouse Practice), Dr Jackie Applebee (Tredegar), Dr Ruth Vickers (formerly of Limehouse), Dr Mike Fitchett and Dr Andrea Green (Island Health centre), practice manager Mostafa Farook (Barkantine), Dr Sella Shanmugadasan (Harley Grove centre), practice manager Maggie Falshaw (Jubilee Street), Dr Archana Spahn, Dr Dilesh Patel, Dr Naimish Amin, Nurse Carline King, practice manager Laura Ross and staff (all Rushton Street practice), Dr Ingrid Franklin (Bromley-by-Bow), Dr Emily Woolridge and Dr Rosanna Pollen (Bethnal Green centre), Dr Ben Hart (Crisp Street), Dr Shaheena Shakoor (locum), Dr Raquel Gracia (East One & Cable Street), Dr Soraya Boomla (St Stephen’s), Dr Alison Smailes (Crisp Street), Dr Sangeeta Rana (Merchant Street), Dr Nirupam Talukder (Grove Road), Dr Kirti Shah (Grove Road), Dr Dimple Varma (Brayford Square), Dr Tai Okun (Harford centre), Dr Jennie Read (Limehouse centre), Dr Win-Leung Siu (XX Place), Dr Kobir Ahmed, Dr Saida Desai, Dr Mohammed Sanaullah, Dr Alim Uddin, Dr Anwara Ali and pactice mnager Emma Stanford (all Spitalfields practice), Dr Naomi Beer (Jubilee Street), Dr Shamira Bhikha (Tower Hamlets), Dr Haroon Rashid (Albion centre), Dr Mike Callaghan (St Stephen’s centre), Dr Selvaseelan Selvarajah and Dr Munmun Rashid (Wapping Group).

Keywords: NHS Europe London

Latest East London News Stories

Patients ‘in danger’ from £22bn NHS cuts, East London GPs warn

Yesterday, 16:44 Mike Brooke
Downing Street demo in 2015 over surgery closure threats

Patients are in danger from their local GPs being overworked, surgeries in London’s deprived East End are warning.

‘Dog that saved my life’ up for Crufts award, East End ex-cop close to suicide reveals

Yesterday, 12:43 Mike Brooke and Phil Jones
Kingston the 'hero' Labrador with owner Jackie Kennedy on a day at the seaside

Former Met police officer Jackie Kennedy had thoughts of suicide at a low-point in her life—crippled with a rare neurological condition—until she was given a working Labrador to keep her company.

Meeting the Whitechapel team who keep them alive—Sickle Cell patients living with a killer disease

Wed, 18:00 Mike Brooke
Routine blood testing keeping Sickle Cell patients alive

Sufferers of Sickle Cell disease have been behind the scenes to meet the scientists who routinely save their lives at the pathology research labs in east London where their blood is regularly screened.

ADVERTISER 150: So here’s to the future now, it’s only just begun

Sunday, December 25, 2016 Mike Brooke
Just a glimpse... some of our front pages over the past 150 years

We’ve reached the end of the line with our nightly series on the East London Advertiser’s 150th anniversary by looking at the fall from grace of an elected mayor and the start of London’s ‘super tube’ giving hope for the East End’s future. It’s how we’ll be shaping up for the next 150 years reporting the news...

Hunt for gang after £1,500 raid on Petticoat Lane Co-op in Spitalfields

Saturday, December 24, 2016 Mike Brooke
Co-op raid... hunt for gang of five

Detectives are hunting a gang following a £1,500 raid on a Co-op supermarket and a series of other robberies and burglaries in London’s East End.

ADVERTISER 150: How we report the 2005 London 7/7 bombings that kill 52 commuters

Friday, December 23, 2016 Mike Brooke
2005: Horror strikes on the London Underground

We have reached July, 2005, in our nightly series marking the 150th anniversary of the East London Advertiser. There’s destruction on the streets where there was meant to be pride and joy after London the day before had won the bid to stage the 2012 Olympics. It becomes known as ‘London 7/7’ when Islamist suicide bombers kill 52 people on our public transport...

ADVERTISER 150: Reporting 1996 IRA bomb at Canary Wharf and a struggling to cope 20 years later

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Mike Brooke
1996: Devastation imn Canary Wharf

The devastation caused by the IRA bombing at Canary Wharf in 1996 is the next chapter in our nightly series marking the 150th anniversary of the East London Advertiser. The Semtex explosion outside the Midland Bank kills two men and injures 54 other people, many of them families in Millwall nearby, some of whom still struggle to deal with the aftermath even 20 years on...

Updated: Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line cancelled

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Sophie Morton
Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

A Tube strike set to hit commuters has been called off.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

I plotted Krays’ murder, Freddie Foreman reveals in ‘The Krays—Kill Order’ film of London’s underworld

Freddie Foreman

Ex-Page 3 model Maureen Flanagan exposes 40 years with the Krays

Still a Page 3 pin-up after 40 years... ex-model Maureen Flanagan at launch of her first-book 40 Years with the Krays [photos: Shaun Preston]

Hunt for gang after £1,500 raid on Petticoat Lane Co-op in Spitalfields

Co-op raid... hunt for gang of five

Royal London tightens birthing unit security after risk of ‘wrong baby’ handed back to new mums

Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel

Whitechapel families win battle to protect Wren’s 1695 almshouses from Sainsbury’s tower bock

Sainsbury's grand plan for Whitechapel, overlooking Wren's almshouses to the right
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now