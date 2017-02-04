Pedestrian killed on A13 Commercial Road in rush-hour accident involving lorry

Paramedics and police at the fatal accident scene in Commercial Road [photo: Twitter@uberukdriver] Archant

A man has been killed in a road accident in east London involving a lorry on the busy A13 Commercial Road at Limehouse.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 9.15am where the pedestrian was being treated for head injuries following the accident outside the Troxy venue involving the truck.

The Ambulance Service sent a single responder in a car an ambulance crew to the scene, then a paramedic and hazardous area response team.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “Sadly the man died at the scene, despite the extensive efforts of the crew.”

The man died at the scene of the accident 40 minutes later.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. Police closed the busy thoroughfare while investigations got under way by the Met’s Roads Transport Policing Command. No arrests have been made.

It was the second road accident within 15 minutes in this-morning’s rush-hour in the East End, following a woman cyclist badly in jured under the wheels of a coach in Whitechapel Road, just two miles away.