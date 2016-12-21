Search

Police appeal after disorder at West Ham football matches

09:09 21 December 2016

Detectives have released images of people they need to trace in connection with disorder at the London Stadium during both the West Ham v Watford match on Saturday, 10 September and the West Ham v Chelsea match on Wednesday 26 October.

Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify a number of people they wish to speak to in connection with football disorder.

Detectives have released images of people they need to trace in connection with disorder at the London Stadium during both the West Ham v Watford match on Saturday, September 10 and the West Ham v Chelsea match on Wednesday, October 26.

A spokesman West Ham said it would issue lifetime bans to any supporters found to be involved in the violence after riot police were called to the stadum at the Chelsea match.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting the image reference number.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

