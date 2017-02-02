Search

Advanced search

Mums protest at new threat to Tower Hamlets council nurseries saved only 2 years ago

06:00 02 February 2017

Overland pre-school nursery in Parnell Road, Bow

Overland pre-school nursery in Parnell Road, Bow

Archant

Mums have started a campaign to save three council pre-schools from closure or privatisation in London’s deprived East End that only just escaped being shut down two years ago.

Bow's Overland nursery in Parnel RoadBow's Overland nursery in Parnel Road

A fourth nursery reprieved along with them in 2015 has actually been axed.

The three under threat again include Tower Hamlets council’s flagship Overland pre-school in Bow, which was used in 2011 to stage the launch of a national programme tacking child abuse after the ‘Baby P’ scandal in north London.

Staff at Overland and at Bethnal Green’s Mary Sambrook and Stepney Green’s John Smith nurseries have been warned about cuts which are being thrashed out in the mayor’s budget debate at the Town Hall on February 22.

Parents are furious that their success two years ago is being overturned.

2011: Prof Eileen Munro (left) visiting Overland with the-then Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Tim Loughton on a mission to study local authority care services at first hand2011: Prof Eileen Munro (left) visiting Overland with the-then Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Tim Loughton on a mission to study local authority care services at first hand

They launch their campaign tonight (Thurs) in Shadwell at a public meeting at Care House in Bigland Street. It follows a meeting with Unison trade union officials last week at Whitechapel’s Ideas Store after nursery workers were warned of privatisation three days before Christmas.

Mum-of-two Nouruja Rahman was due to send her youngest child to Queen Mary day nursery in Bromley-by-Bow the day it closed last year and had to switch to Overland much further away.

“It was a nightmare,” she tells today’s East London Advertiser. “We live miles away in Poplar and I have to drop my child off before going to work. We can’t afford a private nursery if Overland closes.”

The 41-year-old pathology scientist has four hours daily commuting fitting family commitments with her NHS role at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in central London.

Prof Eileen Munro and MP Tim Loughton meet a mother at Overland nursery in 2011Prof Eileen Munro and MP Tim Loughton meet a mother at Overland nursery in 2011

Unison’s Tower Hamlets secretary John McLoughlin said: “The parents are angry at the threat to privatise the nurseries when councillors joined protests against former Mayor Lutfur Rahman’s proposals just two years ago to close the same nurseries. Now they are putting them under threat again so soon after.”

The union which is organising tonight’s meeting at Shadwell wants the cuts withdrawn before the council’s budget meeting in three week’s time.

The nurseries also support youngsters with special needs, campaigners point out, Overland for example providing specialist care for deaf children.

The mums have written to Poplar & Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick who has promised to look into the issue. They have also invited Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs to tonight’s meeting at 7pm.

The previous mayor made a U-turn in December, 2014, after parents protested at the Town Hall, and agreed to keep the four nurseries open—but in the event, Queen Mary’s was axed just over a year later, leaving the other three facing today’s renewed threat.

Leading child care experts selected the flagship Overland in 2011 to launch a national campaign for local authority protection to be focused on the child, not on rules and targets, in the wake of the ‘Baby P’ scandal at Haringey in 2008 when a 17-month-old boy died after physical abuse.

Eileen Munro, Professor of Social Policy at the London School of Economics, pushed for a rethink of child care when she visited Overland nursery in Parnell Road with the-then Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Tim Loughton on a fact-finding mission to study local authority care services at first hand.

Keywords: John Biggs Lutfur Rahman Tower Hamlets council NHS London Tower Hamlets

Latest East London News Stories

Mums protest at new threat to Tower Hamlets council nurseries saved only 2 years ago

06:00 Mike Brooke
Overland pre-school nursery in Parnell Road, Bow

Mums have started a campaign to save three council pre-schools from closure or privatisation in London’s deprived East End that only just escaped being shut down two years ago.

Waste managent Bywaters plant turns on the sun to run its Bow factory

Yesterday, 07:00 Mike Brooke
Managing director John Glover and 4,000 solar panels on roof of Bywaters' plant in Bow

A waste management plant by the River Lea has saved 361 tonnes of CO2 in just 12 months by installing 4,000 solar panels on the roof.

Battle by 38 Degrees to save public parks from commercial festivals gets 170,000 names online

Tue, 19:02 Mike Brooke
Music in the park... summer festivals at east London's Victoria Park [photo: Giles Smith]

A petition to stop commercial events taking over east London’s huge Victoria Park has been signed by almost 1,500 people from neighbouring streets.

Routemaster ‘Boris’ bus is recalled after door fault found on moving vehicle

Tue, 13:55 Mike Brooke
A No 8 Routemaster from Bow Garage in Oxford Street [photo: Hayes Davidson/TfL]

The new Routemaster ‘Boris’ buses in east London are among hundreds being recalled after the Department for Transport identified a fault with the rear doors.

Two held by police after night-time weapons haul in Hoxton

Tue, 12:34 Mike Brooke
Weapons Scotland Yard says were seized in Hoxton

A haul of weapons including machetes and knives have been seized by police stopping a vehicle late last night in London’s East End, Scotland Yard reports.

Appeal to government over who owns Isle of Dogs’ community centre facing Greenwich

Mon, 17:48 Mike Brooke
Calders Wharf centre by the Thames next to Island Gardens opposite Greenwich Palace [photo: Google]

Legal moves to stop developers tearing down a community centre on the Thames waterfront opposite Greenwich Palace to build luxury flats have begun with an appeal to the Sectary of State over who actually owns the site.

Tube strike: TSSA suspends planned action but walkout will still go ahead

Mon, 16:29 Ralph Blackburn
Underground stations closed due to industrial action. Picture: Ken Mears

One of the unions planning strikes on two days next week has suspended its action, however the twin walkouts will still go ahead.

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets pledges to make East End ‘a place to aspire’

Mon, 12:35 Mike Brooke
New Young Mayor FahimuI Islam receiving Chain of Office at his Town Hall inauguration from outgoing Dengyan San [photo:Kois Miah]

Young people have elected their new youth mayor of London’s East End in a closely-fought election in schools and youth clubs.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Woman from Poplar jailed for trying to smuggle knife into Pentonville Prison

Sharne Kiely... jailed at Blackfriars Crown Court for trying to smuggle weapon into Pentonville Prison

Appeal to government over who owns Isle of Dogs’ community centre facing Greenwich

Calders Wharf centre by the Thames next to Island Gardens opposite Greenwich Palace [photo: Google]

Tower Hamlets social housing boss slams call centres for taking control away from tenants

Mike Tyrrell comparing 'Stars in Community' awards night [photos: Carmen Valino and Mike Brooke]

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets pledges to make East End ‘a place to aspire’

New Young Mayor FahimuI Islam receiving Chain of Office at his Town Hall inauguration from outgoing Dengyan San [photo:Kois Miah]

George Green’s pupils scores with spruced-up new Astro turf football pitch

George Green's principal Jill Baker with pupiuls and Island Sports Trust's Chris Knight and Mokbul Hussain [photo: Moxography]
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now