Pictured: Custom House stabbing victim named locally as 21-year-old Ahmed Jah

PUBLISHED: 11:30 03 April 2017 | UPDATED: 14:35 03 April 2017

The victim has been named locally as Ahmed Jah

Archant

A man who was stabbed to death inside an off-licence in Custom House has been named locally as Ahmed Jah.

The murder took place in Freemasons Road. Picture JON KINGThe murder took place in Freemasons Road. Picture JON KING

The 21-year-old was attacked inside BJ Wines in Freemasons Road, yesterday at around 3.30pm.

Paramedics rushed to the store but Ahmed died 10 minutes later at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place but next of kin have been informed.

A post mortem examination will be held in due course.

Speaking to the Recorder, Ahmed’s cousin Marie Bangura said: “Everyone is just going through a hard time at the moment.

“He was a caring family man. He would do anything for them. He was an innocent boy who just went to the shop,” the 24-year-old added.

Three men in their 20s are currently being questioned on suspicion of murder.

“We just want to see justice,” Marie said. “We’re not going to stop until we do.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the incident room on 020-8345 1570, or anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to come soon.

