Search

Advanced search

Scrapping Isle of Dogs’ Kids Karnival blamed on Tower Hamlets ‘red tape’

13:37 28 July 2016

Island Gardens on the Isle of Digs, opposite Greenwich, where Kids Karnival has been scrapped [Google image]

Island Gardens on the Isle of Digs, opposite Greenwich, where Kids Karnival has been scrapped [Google image]

Google

Hundreds of children face disappointment with the sudden cancellation this week of East London’s famous ‘Kids Karnival’ which organisers blamed on “town hall red tape”.

Mayor John Biggs in town hall row over sacrapping of Kids KarnivalMayor John Biggs in town hall row over sacrapping of Kids Karnival

The organisers have slammed local authority bureaucracy for having to scrap Saturday’s event on the Isle of Dogs in a row about tolilets for the children.

Now the Mayor of Tower Hamlets has been drawn into the row after being alerted on Monday by the East London Advertiser that Kids Karnival was no longer taking place at Island Gardens in Cubitt Town, opposite Greenwich and the Cutty Sark.

Friends of Island Gardens chairman Eric Pemberton blamed overbearing demands during months of failed negotiations.

“Demands of Tower Hamlets officials have forces us to cancel the Kids Karnival,” he told the paper. “Our professional event organiser could not cope with the Arts & Events department and felt they were disorganised and inefficient.”

The Friends group says it got the go-ahead for the event earlier this year, but couldn’t plough through the endless demands.

Any concerns “should have been made months ago”, it insists.

The first “challenge” was over temporary toilets for the large numbers of children that were to be expected on Saturday. The council provided them in previous years, but this time told organisers to hire and pay for them themselves.

The first that mayor John Biggs heard about the Kids Karnival row was when the Advertiser warned him on Monday.

He said: “I’m not aware of the event being cancelled—I’d like to see it happening. I will get to the bottom of this.”

The council later blamed the organisers for cancelling it after giving Friends of Island Gardens “extensive support over months”.

A Town Hall statement yesterday insisted: “We have always been clear that every event in our parks must comply with health and safety standards. All events organisers have an obligation to comply with statutory legislation to ensure public safety.

“Unfortunately, despite our support, the organisers decided not to go ahead with their event.”

The mayor put the onus for public safety squarely on the organisers. He claimed: “Requirements aren’t that onerous—so it shouldn’t be beyond the wit of Man for this to happen.”

The Kids Karnival may have been overlooked because of bigger events, he revealed, such as the huge Mela festival being staged the next day at Bethnal Green’s Weavers Fields.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s cancellation is a sad day for the Friends of Island Gardens, which only last summer commemorated 120 years of the park with a community fair and plaque unveiling in memory of Will Crooks, the Mayor of Poplar and later MP who fought hard in 1895 to get the public open space laid out.

Keywords: John Biggs London Tower Hamlets Cubitt Town

Latest East London News Stories

Updated: Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line cancelled

35 minutes ago Sophie Morton
Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

A Tube strike set to hit commuters has been called off.

University shows off its weird music instruments that Queen Mary’s boffins come up with

49 minutes ago Mike Brooke
Youngster enjoying Dr McPherson's music lecture at Queen Mary's

Traditional instruments have been transformed by computer science to create sounds previously impossible which were demonstrated at the annual Children’s Christmas lecture in east London.

Woman turned down for 50 training contracts finally qualifies as Ridouts solicitor

12:31 Mike Brooke
Amina with Paul Ridout, managing director at Ridouts law firm [photo: Chris Gloag]

A woman working on a temporary contract for her local authority after growing up in a deprived immigrant community in London’s East End has finally qualified as a solicitor—eight years after graduation and being turned down for countless jobs.

Cricket hero Devon Malcolm ‘bowled over’ when asked to open London Stock Exchange

11:08 Mike Brooke
Children from Hague Primary with Devon Malcolm (centre) and Stock Exchange bosses opening for tradeing [photo: Thomas Alexander]

Former England cricketer Devon Malcolm was joined by pupils from Bethnal Green’s Hague Primary to formally open the London Stock Exchange in the City.

Whitechapel families win battle to protect Wren’s 1695 almshouses from Sainsbury’s tower bock

02:52 Mike Brooke
Sainsbury's grand plan for Whitechapel, overlooking Wren's almshouses to the right

Campaigners won the battle last night to prevent developers throwing up a 28-storey skyscraper that would overshadow Grade I listed almshouses just 80 yards away which were designed by Christopher Wren in 1695.

ADVERTISER 150: We report 1975 ‘George Davis is Innocent’ campaign to free bank robber

Yesterday, 19:00 Mike Brooke
Billboard screaming headline of George Davis conviction for armed robbery on 'dubious evidence'

We reach 1975 in our nightly series to mark the East London Advertiser’s 150th anniversary looking at an extraordinary campaign daubed on railway arches to free convicted East End bank robber George Davis. He is finally released because of dubious evidence pinning him to the heist—only to be caught red-handed in another armed robbery with firearms at his side...

Royal London tightens birthing unit security after risk of ‘wrong baby’ handed back to new mums

Yesterday, 16:17 Mike Brooke
Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel

A new security tagging system has been introduced for newborns at the Royal London Hospital’s new birthing unit after fears about babies being given back to the wrong mum after birth.

Teenagers volunteer as ‘Reading Buddies’ to help East End children to love books

Yesterday, 15:42 Mike Brooke
Reading 'buddies' from Bow's Central Foundation Secondary with children from Old Ford Primary

Teenagers are volunteering as reading ‘buddies’ for primary schoolchildren in London’s East End as a way of building self-confidence and giving something back to their deprived communities.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Whitechapel families win battle to protect Wren’s 1695 almshouses from Sainsbury’s tower bock

Sainsbury's grand plan for Whitechapel, overlooking Wren's almshouses to the right

Nineteen go down in £1.1m car insurance scam making bogus personal injury claims

Emrah Yildiz (left) from east London, one of 19 car insurance scam fraudsters along with gang-leader Mohammed Jamil (right) sentenced at Harrow crown court [photos: Met Police and Google image]

Man suspected of stealing £1,600 wanted after nine armed robberies

Police want to trace this man after armed robberies in Tower Hamlets and other east London locations Picture: Met Police

Royal London tightens birthing unit security after risk of ‘wrong baby’ handed back to new mums

Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel

ADVERTISER 150: How we report downfall of Krays’ ‘empire of evil’ in 1969

1969: Billboard headline news after one of costliest trials in British legal history as Krays get life with minimum 30 years for George Cornell and Jack McVitie murders
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now