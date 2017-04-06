Search

Tower Hamlets Civic Speaker is ‘for hire’ for odd jobs at £1,000-an-hour

PUBLISHED: 09:06 06 April 2017 | UPDATED: 11:16 06 April 2017

Cllr Khales Ahmed... in his normal role as civic Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council [picures: Mike Brooke]

Uddin Ahmed is normally battling to keep order at the Town Hall as official Civic Speaker of his local authority in London’s East End.

Tower Hamlets' Civic Speaker Uddin Ahmed gets down to some work experience at Canary Wharf [picture Kois Miah]Tower Hamlets' Civic Speaker Uddin Ahmed gets down to some work experience at Canary Wharf [picture Kois Miah]

But now the man whose job is to chair Tower Hamlets council meetings and keep things calm—especially if they get a bit rowdy—is offering to step aside and do some work experience in his full Civic Speaker’s regalia.

He will turn up to any East End company for an hour in return for £1,000 donation to his Speaker’s charity fund.

“Let me know if you need some filing done and phones answering,” he says. “I will be there with my cloak and chain!”

Cllr Ahmed is hoping businesses take up the offer to raise funds for his good causes. The first hour of sponsored work has already taken place at Canary Wharf Group’s flagship One Canada Square tower on the front desk welcoming visitors on Tuesday.

Cllr Uddin Ahmed... keeping order at Tower Hamlets council meetingCllr Uddin Ahmed... keeping order at Tower Hamlets council meeting

His chosen charities for his year in office are Friends of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, Soul FC youth project, British Bangladesh Power and Inspiration Foundation and Apasen charity for people with learning and multiple disabilities.

