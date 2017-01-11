Search

Advanced search

Tower Hamlets pledge to keep free school meals and set up poverty fund in face of £58m cuts

13:36 11 January 2017

Mayor John Biggs facing cuts by Theresa May's government

Mayor John Biggs facing cuts by Theresa May's government

Archant

The Mayor of one of Britain’s most deprived boroughs plans to get round government spending cuts to keep free school meals, keep libraries open and set up a poverty fund for families on the breadline.

Mayor John Biggs meeting public at Mile End's Bancroft Library to answer questions on council spendingMayor John Biggs meeting public at Mile End's Bancroft Library to answer questions on council spending

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs has today set out his draft £339m budget for the next three years to “protect services” in London’s East End while being forced by Theresa May’s government to axe £58m from public spending—£1 in every £6.

It follows a series of public consultations over the past two months when householders gave the mayor their priorities.

“The scale of savings required will mean tough decisions,” he admits. “But I am committed to protecting services as much as possible and supporting the most vulnerable people—despite the government’s unfair cuts.

“We are keeping all our libraries, leisure centres and children’s centres open, unlike many other local authorities.

Budget debate planned at Tower HamletsBudget debate planned at Tower Hamlets

“We are also protecting free primary school meals and the council tax support for our poorest residents.”

His budget plan, which is being debated by Tower Hamlets council next month, includes setting up a new poverty fund to help worst-hit families, create 1,000 apprenticeships, ring-fence funds for primary school meals, keep all public libraries, leisure centres, children’s centres and Idea Stores open and guarantee enough to maintain public parks.

The council has identified £30m of ‘back office’ savings to cover some of these costs, partly by setting a longer-term budget and streamlining the way services are run—but no mention of any redundancies.

The budget plan runs until 2020—breaking with the normal process of yearly budget setting—to allow the Town Hall to “plan for the future with more stable services”.

Mayor Biggs... budget cash for street maintenanceMayor Biggs... budget cash for street maintenance

The Mayor’s proposals include a new £5m ‘Tackling Poverty’ fund to protect struggling families and helping them into work, tripling spending on street maintenance such as filling potholes and providing more bike lockers, installing free wifi in public places and taking on more enforcement officers to deal with rubbish dumping, dog fouling and anti-social behaviour.

Keywords: John Biggs Tower Hamlets council United Kingdom London Tower Hamlets

Latest East London News Stories

Flat dwellers are ‘not in the pink’ over Tower Hamlets council’s new pink bag recycle rule

Yesterday, 16:46 Mike Brooke
Queue for Tower Hamlets free recycling bags at Whitechapel Idea Store... but have prood of identity!

Identity checks have been introduced in an area of London once plagued by voting fraud for the local elections—but not for catching polling fraudsters.

Tower Hamlets pledge to keep free school meals and set up poverty fund in face of £58m cuts

Yesterday, 13:36 Mike Brooke
Mayor John Biggs facing cuts by Theresa May's government

The Mayor of one of Britain’s most deprived boroughs plans to get round government spending cuts to keep free school meals, keep libraries open and set up a poverty fund for families on the breadline.

Disabled man going to High Court over operation that went wrong at London Independent Hospital

Yesterday, 11:33 Mike Brooke
Eddie Amani

Eddie Amani is planning a New Year High Court legal action in which he is blaming hospital doctors in London’s East End for leaving him “disabled for life” after an operation that went wrong.

Ofsted downgrades East End Islamic school where pupils didn’t even know Prime Minister’s name

Tue, 11:52 Mike Brooke
Darul Hadis Latifiah School [photos: Google]

An independent Islamic school in London’s East End which has been downgraded by Ofsted has this-week hit back following its poor inspection which found pupils didn’t even know the name of the Prime Minister.

Regent’s Canal looking for lock-keepers like Rosemarie, if you’re interested

Tue, 07:00 Mike Brooke
Rosemarie Coffey at Old Ford Lock on Regent's Canal

The charity that looks after London’s Regent’s Canal is searching for volunteers to take-up the iconic waterway role of becoming lock-keepers.

RAP Trust gets cash from City of London to help rehabilitate jailed addicts

Mon, 17:06 Mike Brooke
Giving something back to society... Lloyd Streeton

Lloyd Streeton did ‘time’ in Wandsworth on a downward slope of drug and alcohol addiction—until a rehab project begun in London’s East End helped turn his life around.

Video: Tube strike causes woes for Canary Wharf commuters at Stratford

Mon, 11:43 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Commuters at Stratford station this morning during the Tube strike

Today’s Tube strike was a mixed bag for commuters going through Stratford this morning, with travellers bound for Canary Wharf stuck in long queues whilst some routes had only minor disruption.

TUBE STRIKE: Limited services on the Central, District, Jubilee—but Hammersmith & City and Circle not running

Mon, 09:08 Mike Brooke
London Underground

Tens of thousands of commuters have been hit this-morning by a strike on the London Underground causing widespread travel disruption.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Ofsted downgrades East End Islamic school where pupils didn’t even know Prime Minister’s name

Darul Hadis Latifiah School [photos: Google]

Teenager drowned after hide-and-seek game at Limehouse Cut went wrong

Shahidul Hasan, 15, was a popular A grade student

Flat dwellers are ‘not in the pink’ over Tower Hamlets council’s new pink bag recycle rule

Queue for Tower Hamlets free recycling bags at Whitechapel Idea Store... but have prood of identity!

Regent’s Canal looking for lock-keepers like Rosemarie, if you’re interested

Rosemarie Coffey at Old Ford Lock on Regent's Canal

East End’s ‘Pretty Boy’ knuckle-boxing hard man Roy Shaw dies at 76

Roy 'Pretty Boy' Shaw back in the old days... Britain's hardest criminal
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now