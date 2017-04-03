Tower Hamlets’ woman deputy mayor marks Women’s History with a ‘selfie’

Cllr Rachael Saunders gets to grip with a 'selfie' with young girls during Women's History Month LBTH

Rachael Saunders couldn’t resist a ‘selfie’ after giving a talk on leadership in London’s East End to mark the end of Women’s History Month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The deputy Tower Hamlets mayor, the council’s cabinet member for children’s services, paid tribute to women’s achievements.

“It is important not to settle for what society deems is acceptable for women,” Cllr Saunders told her young audience at Stepney’s Haileybury youth centre. “Strive to reach your potential—being female shouldn’t be a barrier to high achieving.”

Then came the ‘selfie’ on her pink mobile phone to mark the end of a month of events at youth centres and Ideas stores.

The East End was pivotal in women’s history in Britain, from the 1888 Matchstick girls’ strike at Bryant & May’s factory in Bow, which inspired men in the Great Docks Strike a year later, to the Suffragettes for women’s votes who set up their campaign HQ in 1916 in the same neighbourhood.

A Women’s Forum has been set up by the council’s Youth and Community service with volunteers from Society Links community group.