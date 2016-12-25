Search

Queen’s Honours for Queen Mary’s mental health professor and a man keeping kids out of gangs

00:26 31 December 2016

NE London NHS Trust

A mental health researcher at Queen Mary’s University has been included in the Queen’s New Years’ Honours alongside a man who runs a project keeping teenagers off the streets and away from drugs and street gangs in London’s East End.

Professor Kamaldeep Bhui gets the Commander of the British Empire “for services to mental health care” in east London.

“This is a recognition of the importance of compassion and understanding in mental health care,” Prof Bhui said. “Health inequalities undermine a successful society, so there is much more to be done.”

He has created projects including the ‘Mental Health 4 Life’ online guide for preventive interventions, has undertaken a study into railway suicides and produced a series of humanitarian statements calling for compassion, human dignity and understanding of mental health patients.

Mr Bhui is also honorary Psychiatrist Consultant at East London NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust’s chair, Dr Navina Evans, said: “Professor Bhui has had a profound influence on mental health care, exploring previously uncharted areas of identity, culture and risk which has helped us to gain better understanding of patients.”

The other East Ender named in the Queen’s Honours List is Emrul Islam, awarded the British Empire Medal as chairman of Whitechapel’s Newark Youth charity “for services to sport and the community in east London”.

His charity run by volunteers at the Whitechapel Centre in Myrdle Street helps youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds take part in purposeful activities, with sports and youth clubs as role models to promote active citizenship.

Its five principals are living a healthy lifestyle, staying safe from harm and neglect, developing skills for adulthood, contributing to society by not getting involved in anti-social behaviour and overcoming disadvantages to achieve full-potential in life.

Newark Youth London helps youngsters make informed choices about their lives before problems escalate, teaching them social skills such as teamwork, communication and time-keeping which transfers to the world of work.

It has had success in reducing risk of drugs, crime, gang violence and yob behaviour by channelling teenage energy into positive contribution to society. Activities include after-school clubs, football with coaching, tournaments, volunteering, day trips, work experience, educational trips and accredited training courses.

Keywords: NHS London

Queen's Honours for Queen Mary's mental health professor and a man keeping kids out of gangs

00:26 Mike Brooke

