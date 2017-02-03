Search

Advanced search

Right royal battle to save Queen’s Head at Limehouse where the Queen Mum pulled a pint

17:53 03 February 2017

Queen's Head in Limehouse [photos: Google]

Queen's Head in Limehouse [photos: Google]

Google

Regulars are stepping up their fight to save one of the few remaining cockney boozers in London’s East End which could go up for auction next Thursday.

Late Queen Mother pulling a pint at the Queen's Head in 1987Late Queen Mother pulling a pint at the Queen's Head in 1987

They have been running a campaign to stop the Queen’s Head in Limehouse—where the late Queen Mother once famously pulled a pint—being sold to developers to be tuned into flats.

Customers got together last year and managed to get the pub in York Square, off the Commercial Road, listed with the local authority as a “community asset” which gives them the right to put in a bid for it before any auction.

But the charity that owns the property put a £600,000 price tag on it—which the regulars haven’t been unable to raise.

“We managed to get an independent brewer interested in the Queen’s Head,” campaign organiser Matt O’Leary told the East London Advertiser.

“But the asking price kept going up. It started at £500,000 and the brewery made the offer, then agreed to another £40,000 on top, but then found the price going up again to £600,000 which was too much.”

Matt, a bank worker at Canary Wharf, got the pub listed at the Town Hall as a community asset after discovering plans to sell the property.

Now the Unity Welfare Foundation charity owners, who bought the 125-year leasehold in a Tower Hamlets council sell-off of six East End property assets in 2012, have decided to put it up for auction.

The customers have since heard that a property developer is offering £680,000.

Casia Conway, one of the regulars, said: “We tried putting a community bid together as a going business, but couldn’t manage the asking price.

“All we care about is keeping the Queen’s Head as our local.”

The Queen Mother visited the Queen’s Head in July, 1987, and pulled a pint of bitter and drank most of it, declaring that it “tasted better than champagne”. There are photographs of her visit around the bar. A brass plaque also marks the event.

Keywords: Tower Hamlets council London

Latest East London News Stories

RMT suspends upcoming Tube strikes

15:13 Ralph Blackburn & Press Association
People queue for buses at Liverpool Street station, London, as London Underground workers launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

The two Tube strikes planned from Sunday to Wednesday have been suspended, it has been announced.

Right royal battle to save Queen’s Head at Limehouse where the Queen Mum pulled a pint

17:53 Mike Brooke
Queen's Head in Limehouse [photos: Google]

Regulars are stepping up their fight to save one of the few remaining cockney boozers in London’s East End which could go up for auction next Thursday.

How will the Tube strike affect Tower Hamlets?

10:58 Jon King
The Tube strike will cause travel misery for thousands of people Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Tube bosses have warned commuters of possible disruption if a planned strike goes ahead next week publishing an underground map showing affected routes and stations.

Mayor faces hostile questions over Tower Hamlets cuts to children’s services

09:12 Mike Brooke
Protesters and Care House public meeting in Shadwell [photos: Mike Brooke/Archant]

Campaigners launching a joint strategy last night to protect child services against cuts in London’s deprived East End gave the Mayor of Tower Hamlets a tough time when he turned up at their meeting.

Tower Hamlets mayor joins row in bid to stop President Trump state visit

Yesterday, 18:51 Mike Brooke
Tower Hamlets mayor's letter to Theresa May urging Trump visit be stopped

President Donald Trump is to be boycotted in London’s East End with its large Muslim population if his state visit to Britain goes ahead later this year.

Faulty trains causing Central Line to run below capacity, London Assembly hears

Yesterday, 14:45 Mike Brooke
Standing room only! Packed Central line tube train [photos: Mike Brooke]

Ageing tube trains are causing “inadequate service” for thousands of commuters on the Central Line which is not running at full capacity, the London Assembly has been told.

Motorcyclist jailed who killed pedestrian at 74mph in Mile End in 30mph zone

Yesterday, 09:15 Mike Brooke
Man dies after being hit by motorbike at Mile End

A motorcyclist who killed a pedestrian while speeding at 74mph on a busy main road in a 30mph zone in east London has been jailed by the Old Bailey.

Mums protest at new threat to Tower Hamlets council nurseries saved only 2 years ago

Yesterday, 06:00 Mike Brooke
Overland pre-school nursery in Parnell Road, Bow

Mums have started a campaign to save three council pre-schools from privatisation in London’s deprived East End that only just escaped being shut down two years ago.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Woman from Poplar jailed for trying to smuggle knife into Pentonville Prison

Sharne Kiely... jailed at Blackfriars Crown Court for trying to smuggle weapon into Pentonville Prison

Appeal to government over who owns Isle of Dogs’ community centre facing Greenwich

Calders Wharf centre by the Thames next to Island Gardens opposite Greenwich Palace [photo: Google]

Tower Hamlets social housing boss slams call centres for taking control away from tenants

Mike Tyrrell comparing 'Stars in Community' awards night [photos: Carmen Valino and Mike Brooke]

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets pledges to make East End ‘a place to aspire’

New Young Mayor FahimuI Islam receiving Chain of Office at his Town Hall inauguration from outgoing Dengyan San [photo:Kois Miah]

Motorcyclist jailed who killed pedestrian at 74mph in Mile End in 30mph zone

Man dies after being hit by motorbike at Mile End
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now