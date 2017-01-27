Search

Advanced search

Routemaster ‘Boris’ bus is recalled after door fault found on moving vehicle

13:55 31 January 2017

A No 8 Routemaster from Bow Garage in Oxford Street [photo: Hayes Davidson/TfL]

A No 8 Routemaster from Bow Garage in Oxford Street [photo: Hayes Davidson/TfL]

© HayesDavidson

The new Routemaster ‘Boris’ buses in east London are among hundreds being recalled after the Department for Transport identified a fault with the rear doors.

Launch of new hybrid Routemaster at City Hall in 2011, now being recalled [photo: TfL/James Jenkins]Launch of new hybrid Routemaster at City Hall in 2011, now being recalled [photo: TfL/James Jenkins]

It is possible for the doors to open without warning while the bus is moving, causing the vehicle to come to a sudden stop, the Department has found.

The No 8 service from Bow Church and Old Ford to Oxford Circus, the 25 from Blackwall and Poplar to Charing Cross and the 11 from Liverpool Street to Fulham are three of the London routes on which 423 new-generation Routemasters currently run.

But the buses need modifying again, the latest in a long line of faults after they were introduced by former London mayor Boris Johnson in 2012.

Boris climbs aboard a mock-up of new hybrid Routemaster in 2010 before they were rolled out [photo: James Jenkins]Boris climbs aboard a mock-up of new hybrid Routemaster in 2010 before they were rolled out [photo: James Jenkins]

The Routemasters were described at the time as “the most environmentally-friendly public transport vehicle in London”—but the batteries meant the hybrid vehicles were mainly running on diesel.

It was originally intended that the rear door would remain open between stops so passengers could hop on and off, but this idea had to be abandoned because bus conductors were being made redundant.

“Things have got bad with an ‘eco-friendly’ bus ending up running on diesel,” London Assembly’s Florence Eshalmi said.

Old-style Routemaster at Bow Garage in 2008, later replaced by hybrid Routemaster now being recalledOld-style Routemaster at Bow Garage in 2008, later replaced by hybrid Routemaster now being recalled

The ‘hop on, hop off’ service was too expensive to manage, the sauna-like conditions in the summer led to windows being replaced—and now rear doors that can open without warning when the bus is moving. This really is beyond farcical.”

The £350,000 cost of each bus has also been criticised as far more expensive than other hybrid buses available. No more Routemasters would be purchased, current Mayor Sadiq Khan announced in December.

The ‘Boris bus’ issue on the latest recall was being raised at City Hall’s Transport committee this week.

Keywords: Boris Johnson London Assembly London Oxford

Latest East London News Stories

Routemaster ‘Boris’ bus is recalled after door fault found on moving vehicle

13:55 Mike Brooke
A No 8 Routemaster from Bow Garage in Oxford Street [photo: Hayes Davidson/TfL]

The new Routemaster ‘Boris’ buses in east London are among hundreds being recalled after the Department for Transport identified a fault with the rear doors.

Two held by police after night-time weapons haul in Hoxton

12:34 Mike Brooke
Weapons Scotland Yard says were seized in Hoxton

A haul of weapons including machetes and knives have been seized by police stopping a vehicle late last night in London’s East End, Scotland Yard reports.

Appeal to government over who owns Isle of Dogs’ community centre facing Greenwich

Yesterday, 17:48 Mike Brooke
Calders Wharf centre by the Thames next to Island Gardens opposite Greenwich Palace [photo: Google]

Legal moves to stop developers tearing down a community centre on the Thames waterfront opposite Greenwich Palace to build luxury flats have begun with an appeal to the Sectary of State over who actually owns the site.

Tube strike: TSSA suspends planned action but walkout will still go ahead

Yesterday, 16:29 Ralph Blackburn
Underground stations closed due to industrial action. Picture: Ken Mears

One of the unions planning strikes on two days next week has suspended its action, however the twin walkouts will still go ahead.

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets pledges to make East End ‘a place to aspire’

Yesterday, 12:35 Mike Brooke
New Young Mayor FahimuI Islam receiving Chain of Office at his Town Hall inauguration from outgoing Dengyan San [photo:Kois Miah]

Young people have elected their new youth mayor of London’s East End in a closely-fought election in schools and youth clubs.

Woman from Poplar jailed for trying to smuggle knife into Pentonville Prison

Yesterday, 11:42 Mike Brooke
Sharne Kiely... jailed at Blackfriars Crown Court for trying to smuggle weapon into Pentonville Prison

A woman caught trying to smuggle a weapon and drugs into Pentonville prison has been jailed in the week the Met Police began its latest phase in a campaign against knife crime.

Two more Tube strikes announced

Friday, January 27, 2017 Press Association
Wanstead Underground station closed due to industrial action

London Underground workers are to stage two fresh strikes in a row over jobs and Tube ticket office closures, threatening more travel disruption.

Tower Hamlets social housing boss slams call centres for taking control away from tenants

Friday, January 27, 2017 Mike Brooke
Mike Tyrrell comparing 'Stars in Community' awards night [photos: Carmen Valino and Mike Brooke]

A former social housing boss in London’s deprived East End has hit out at the trend for estates being swallowed up in “mega housing groups” that lose touch with tenants and families in their care.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Woman from Poplar jailed for trying to smuggle knife into Pentonville Prison

Sharne Kiely... jailed at Blackfriars Crown Court for trying to smuggle weapon into Pentonville Prison

Tower Hamlets social housing boss slams call centres for taking control away from tenants

Mike Tyrrell comparing 'Stars in Community' awards night [photos: Carmen Valino and Mike Brooke]

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets pledges to make East End ‘a place to aspire’

New Young Mayor FahimuI Islam receiving Chain of Office at his Town Hall inauguration from outgoing Dengyan San [photo:Kois Miah]

Appeal to government over who owns Isle of Dogs’ community centre facing Greenwich

Calders Wharf centre by the Thames next to Island Gardens opposite Greenwich Palace [photo: Google]

George Green’s pupils scores with spruced-up new Astro turf football pitch

George Green's principal Jill Baker with pupiuls and Island Sports Trust's Chris Knight and Mokbul Hussain [photo: Moxography]
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now