Search for missing kittens belonging to cat abandoned in a box at Bow

Animal welfare volunteers are searching for missing kittens in London’s East End after the ‘mother’ cat was found abandoned in a box in the street with a note.

A call was received yesterday by the Celia Hammond Animal Trust that the cat had been left in a cat-carrier on a wall near Jolles House block of flats on the Bow Bridge Estate, next to the A11 Bow Roundabout flyover.

There was a note on the basket asking the finder to look after her—but no hint of any kittens.

“We brought the cat back to the clinic and unfortunately realised she was absolutely full of milk and was clearly feeding kittens,” Celia Hammond told the East London Advertiser.

“We are desperate to find where the kittens are—they won’t survive without her in the cold.”

Now staff are caring for the cute, two-tone brown, ginger and white adorable feline while they look for her kittens.

There was no mention in the note left with the box about any kittens. So the animal trust is appealing for the public’s help to find them.

“Perhaps the cat had the kittens outside and the person who abandoned her didn’t know,” Celia added.

She is urging anyone in the Bow area who hears kittens crying in the street to call the Animal Trust clinic at 151-53 Barking Road, Canning Town, on 020-7474 8811 and volunteers will collect them.

The trust is also hoping to find the cat’s owner while searching for the missing kittens.