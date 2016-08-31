Street artist Ben Eine raises ‘unexpected’ cash for Shelter homeless charity

Ben Eine puts together 'The Unexpected' Casa Havana

Work by east London street artist Ben Eine inspired by a recent trip to Cuba has ‘unexpectedly’ raised £2,000 for the homeless charity Shelter.

The artwork called The Unexpected sold on the Givergy public auction website and fetched the surprise sum for Shelter, which is housed itself in Whitechapel’s Central House in Camperdown Street.

It features his signature lettering that has appeared on many shop shutters around Spitalfields, Shoreditch and London Fields—and even on artwork given by David Cameron as a gift to US President Obama.

“Havana was everything I expected and more,” Eine says. “The city is alive with colour and energy. I brought a little of that back to London and raised money for a charity I care about.”

His piece was on display at Casa Havana, a Cuban promotional August summer pop-up event in Soho earlier this month, before being auctioned online.