Search

Advanced search

Trafficked women join Amies ‘freedom’ choir at Bethnal Green to get them over trauma

PUBLISHED: 19:23 19 February 2017 | UPDATED: 20:36 20 February 2017

Amies Freedom choir

Amies Freedom choir

Youth Music

A music project has been started in London’s East End to help rescued women including teenage girls to overcome the trauma of being trafficked into forced prostitution or domestic slavery.

Helping trafficked women through their traumaHelping trafficked women through their trauma

Weekly choral singing workshops for 60 young women aged 16 to 25 are being held at Bethnal Green’s Oxford House community centre to help them into independent living.

“All these women have come through harrowing circumstances,” choir director Adwoa Dickson explains.

“They have all been trafficked into the country and forced into prostitution or domestic servitude. But we help them focus on their futures instead of the past.”

One of the young singers, Grace Aliwa, was rescued and placed in foster care.

Amies Freedom choir... building confidence to face new life after being traffickedAmies Freedom choir... building confidence to face new life after being trafficked

Her experience left her with very little trust in anyone, few friends and a lack of interest in socialising.

She put up barriers with other members when she first joined the choir, but gradually involved herself more.

“Singing makes me feel better about everything,” she tells you. “I love the choir and get to sing with girls from lots of other countries. I have made a lot of friends.”

Youth Music, the charity supporting Amies Choir, has launched a ‘Give a Gig Week’ campaign to support them and other music projects for vulnerable youngsters. The 100 fundraising gigs up and down the country run from March 24 to 31.

The charity is appealing for musicians, bands and music lovers to put on a gig in all kinds of venues, from people’s own homes to pubs and concert halls.

The charity’s chief executive Matt Griffiths said: “The choir shows how music can help transform their lives and grow more confident. It’s hard to imagine the trauma of being trafficked.”

The aim is to have 100 gigs taking place up and down the country in just one week.

The workshops at Oxford House develop the women’s choral techniques, giving them musical skills and helping them to overcome the trauma and isolation of their experience of being trafficked.

Keywords: London

Latest East London News Stories

Half price Silvertown tunnel toll proposed for drivers on low incomes

17:37 Sophie Morton

Drivers on a low income could benefit from subsidised access to the proposed Silvertown tunnel.

Young & Talented from Bethnal Green make Jack Petchey glee club grand finals

16:22 Mike Brooke

Youngsters from London’s East End have won a place in the 2017 Grand Final of the Jack Petchey ‘Glee Club Challenge’.

Olympic Park ready for Mothers’ Day run for British Heart Foundation

15:05 Mike Brooke

More than a-thousand runners are expected to take part in British Heart Foundation’s latest fundraising run being staged on Mothering Sunday at east London’s Olympic Park.

Keep school gates open in summer for deprived pupils, Futureversity charity urges

11:58 Mike Brooke

Policy makers must do more to help children in deprived areas whose education suffers during the 170 days a year when the school gates are closed, educationalists are urging.

Man, 32, jailed after robbing Mile End Road betting shop

Friday, March 10, 2017 Jon King

After repeatedly targeting shops for almost a year, including Betfred in Mile End Road, Islam Uddin, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to seven counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and nine counts of possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

‘Major failings’ by police spared Lutfur Rahman criminal charges, says London Assembly group

Friday, March 10, 2017 Sebastian Murphy-Bates

“Major failings” by police led allowed electoral fraud Lutfur Rahman to remain mayor as evidence was missed, an investigation concluded today.

Campaign launched as claims of sexual harassment on public transport DOUBLE in a year

Friday, March 10, 2017 Jon King

A hard hitting film aimed at stamping out sexual harassment on public transport has been released today after figures show reports have doubled in a year.

Classroom artwork goes on show for proud parents by Bow Arts charity

Friday, March 10, 2017 Mike Brooke

Children from eight schools have an exhibition of their classroom artwork later this month to mark the third year of a partnership with professional artists in London’s East End.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Half price Silvertown tunnel toll proposed for drivers on low incomes

MISSING: Have you seen Leon Lewis from Hackney Wick, by Victoria Park?

Driver who set fire to his car after Poplar hit-and-run jailed for 14 years

Man, 32, jailed after robbing Mile End Road betting shop

London’s biggest beer garden to open in Mile End Park

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now