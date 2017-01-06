TUBE STRIKE: Limited services on the Central, District, Jubilee—but Hammersmith & City and Circle not running

Tens of thousands of commuters have been hit this-morning by a strike on the London Underground causing widespread travel disruption.

The 24-hour walk-out began last night affecting most lines, although there is some limited service through east London on the Central Line, although some stations are closed, such as Bethnal Green.

There are currently no services on the Hammersmith & City from Barking through Whitechapel to Edgware Road, nor the Circle and Victoria lines.

There are trains on the District, says TfL, while a special service is operating on the Central to Liverpool Street from Epping and Hainault and to Woodford from Hainault.

The Central began running a reduced service after 7am. Limited services were reported on the Jubilee as well as Northern and Bakerloo and some trains on the Piccadilly between Hammersmith and Heathrow terminals 1 to 3, but not 4 or 5.

The stoppage is caused by industrial action with station staff protesting at ticket office closures and 800 job cuts.

TfL is running extra buses while the DLR, London Overground and National Rail services are much busier than usual.

London Underground chief operating officer Steve Griffiths said: “We we need more staff in our stations and have already started to recruit 150 extra personnel.

“But there is no need to strike. We had always intended to review staffing and have had discussions with the unions.”

Aslef, whose members voted for industrial action, says the action was being taken over serious safety issues, with a million more passengers using the Tube system every day compared to 10 years ago when the Underground was attacked by the 7/7 terrorist attacks. Staff were being cut and ticket offices left unmanned.

Station closures include:

DISTRICT/HAMMERSMITH & CITY: Aldgate East, Bow Road, Bromley-by-Bow, Mile End and Stepney Green.

CENTRAL: Bethnal Green, Mile End.

JUBILEE: Canary Wharf (DLR running)

NORTHERN: Old Street