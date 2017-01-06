Search

Advanced search

TUBE STRIKE: Limited services on the Central, District, Jubilee—but Hammersmith & City and Circle not running

09:08 09 January 2017

London Underground

London Underground

Archant

Tens of thousands of commuters have been hit this-morning by a strike on the London Underground causing widespread travel disruption.

Central Line limited service to Liverepool Street from Epping and HainaultCentral Line limited service to Liverepool Street from Epping and Hainault

The 24-hour walk-out began last night affecting most lines, although there is some limited service through east London on the Central Line, although some stations are closed, such as Bethnal Green.

There are currently no services on the Hammersmith & City from Barking through Whitechapel to Edgware Road, nor the Circle and Victoria lines.

There are trains on the District, says TfL, while a special service is operating on the Central to Liverpool Street from Epping and Hainault and to Woodford from Hainault.

Bethnal Green station (Central) closed, although trains running through to Liverpool StreetBethnal Green station (Central) closed, although trains running through to Liverpool Street

The Central began running a reduced service after 7am. Limited services were reported on the Jubilee as well as Northern and Bakerloo and some trains on the Piccadilly between Hammersmith and Heathrow terminals 1 to 3, but not 4 or 5.

The stoppage is caused by industrial action with station staff protesting at ticket office closures and 800 job cuts.

TfL is running extra buses while the DLR, London Overground and National Rail services are much busier than usual.

Whitechapel... no trains on the Hammersmith & CityWhitechapel... no trains on the Hammersmith & City

London Underground chief operating officer Steve Griffiths said: “We we need more staff in our stations and have already started to recruit 150 extra personnel.

“But there is no need to strike. We had always intended to review staffing and have had discussions with the unions.”

Aslef, whose members voted for industrial action, says the action was being taken over serious safety issues, with a million more passengers using the Tube system every day compared to 10 years ago when the Underground was attacked by the 7/7 terrorist attacks. Staff were being cut and ticket offices left unmanned.

Station closures include:

DISTRICT/HAMMERSMITH & CITY: Aldgate East, Bow Road, Bromley-by-Bow, Mile End and Stepney Green.

CENTRAL: Bethnal Green, Mile End.

JUBILEE: Canary Wharf (DLR running)

NORTHERN: Old Street

Keywords: London

Latest East London News Stories

TUBE STRIKE: Limited services on the Central, District, Jubilee—but Hammersmith & City and Circle not running

09:08 Mike Brooke
London Underground

Tens of thousands of commuters have been hit this-morning by a strike on the London Underground causing widespread travel disruption.

‘Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job’ inner city mayors urge PM on school funding

Friday, January 6, 2017 Mike Brooke
John Biggs warning to Prime Minister Theresa May

The Mayor in one of Britain’s most deprived areas has called on the Prime Minister to scrap her planned changes to school funding which threaten budget cuts in areas with children from the poorest backgrounds.

Man jailed after vicious, drunken street attack in Stepney caught on council CCTV

Friday, January 6, 2017 Mike Brooke
Jailed... George Jacomelli, caught on CCTV kicking his victim in the head in street brawl in Stepney

George Jacomelli was so drunk he didn’t remember viciously kicking a man in the head who was lying on the pavement—but admitted he was the suspect caught on CCTV.

Toynbee Hall money advisors warn against getting into hot water with loan sharks

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Mike Brooke
Making a point... volunteers running Toynbee Hall's money advice join campaign to stop loan sharks

Staff fished out some shark masks at Toynbee Hall in London’s deprived East End to support ‘Stop Loan Sharks’ week.

Iconic ‘street art’ wall in Shoreditch at risk as ‘Shakespeare’s development’ draws close

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Emma Bartholomew
Street artist Gnasher's work on the art wall

The future of a wall for street artists known the world over is in jeopardy as a development where Shakespeare’s Curtain Theatre was unearthed draws near to completion.

Swans are rescued from oil pollution on River Lea at Hackney Wick

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Andrew Messios
Swans found on banks of River Lea contaminated with cooking oil [photos: Andrew Messios]

A family of swans have had to be rescued from the River Lea in east London after getting covered in cooking oil—but a cygnet was seen dead in the water close by.

Cash flows from Brussels to help east London’s low-paid—despite ‘Brexit’

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Mike Brooke
Helping families on low pay... event staged at the Europa Gallery by Prospects organisation

A training and education organisation has won an EU deal to help families in east London on low pay—just three months before the UK triggers the ‘Brexit’ op-out.

‘Iconic’ Shoreditch street art wall at risk as The Stage development draws closer

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Emma Bartholomew
An ad on the artwall to promote BAFTA membership

The future of a wall for street artists - which is known the world over and has raised over £100,000 for charity - is in jeopardy, as The Stage development draws closer to completion. EMMA BARTHOLOMEW finds out more about the Shoreditch Art Wall.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job’ inner city mayors urge PM on school funding

John Biggs warning to Prime Minister Theresa May

TUBE STRIKE: Limited services on the Central, District, Jubilee—but Hammersmith & City and Circle not running

London Underground

Man jailed after vicious, drunken street attack in Stepney caught on council CCTV

Jailed... George Jacomelli, caught on CCTV kicking his victim in the head in street brawl in Stepney

WITNESS APPEAL: Woman dies at midnight in A13 accident in Commercial Road by the Troxy

Police say the woman's condition is not life-threatening

I plotted Krays’ murder, Freddie Foreman reveals in ‘The Krays—Kill Order’ film of London’s underworld

Freddie Foreman
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now