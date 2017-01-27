Search

Two more Tube strikes announced

15:08 27 January 2017

Archant

London Underground workers are to stage two fresh strikes in a row over jobs and Tube ticket office closures, threatening more travel disruption.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 16 hours from 6pm on February 5 and for 15 hours from 10am on the 7th.

The action was called despite lengthy talks with LU under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas, which have failed to break the deadlocked row.

The RMT and Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) staged a 24-hour strike earlier this month which crippled Tube services.

More to follow.

Tower Hamlets social housing boss slams call centres for taking control away from tenants

12:44 Mike Brooke
Mike Tyrrell comparing 'Stars in Community' awards night [photos: Carmen Valino and Mike Brooke]

A former social housing boss in London’s deprived East End has hit out at the trend for estates being swallowed up in “mega housing groups” that lose touch with tenants and families in their care.

George Green’s pupils scores with spruced-up new Astro turf football pitch

Yesterday, 17:03 Mike Brooke
George Green's principal Jill Baker with pupiuls and Island Sports Trust's Chris Knight and Mokbul Hussain [photo: Moxography]

A school in east London has landed a £150,000 windfall from sports foundation bosses to spruce-up its football pitch Astro turf and improve community sports activity on the Isle of Dogs.

London youths urged not to carry knives or join street gangs in Met Police ‘Operation Sceptre’

Yesterday, 11:15 Mike Brooke
The indignity of arrest... knife suspect held down on ground while being handcuffed [2008 archive image]

A London-wide campaign has been running in schools and youth centres this week urging youngsters against carrying knives or joining street gangs at night.

Learn to be leaders, youths are urged by Poplar Harca housing organisation

Yesterday, 07:00 Mike Brooke
Poplar Harca's Youth Empowerment Board at Spotlight youth centre

Youngsters are being invited to join a five-week youth leadership training programme in London’s East End which aims to get them more involved in public issues.

Osmani School’s name change to ‘Vallance’ is halted as Tower Hamlets mayor steps in

Wed, 22:03 Mike Brooke
Tower Hamlets Mayor intervenes in row over in Osmani school name change

Controversial plans to change the Bengali name of a school in east London’s Bangladesh community has been halted now the Mayor of Tower Hamlets has jumped into the row.

Central line to run a reduced service as drivers’ 24-hour strike begins

Wed, 18:30 Matthew Clemenson
Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

There will be a reduced Central line service across London tomorrow as a strike by drivers begins at 9pm tonight.

Isle of Dogs’ medical trust finances referred to Charities Commission by Tower Hamlets mayor

Wed, 16:16 Mike Brooke
Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs

The funding of a community health centre in London’s East End is being raised with the Charities Commission and referred to Tower Hamlets council’s legal department in a bid to restore “local accountability”.

