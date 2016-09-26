Upstart singer-songwriters are ‘crowing’ ready for festival returning to Spitalfields

Britain’s only singer-songwriter festival returns to London’s East End for its third year next Sunday with hours of original live music.

The Upstart Crow Festival being staged in Spitalfields from 12 noon is eight-and-a-half hours of up-and-coming acts—or ‘upstarters’—dedicated to writing songs.

Festival organisers are a collective of singer-songwriters who are presenting 13 acts including Romeo Stodart from the Magic Numbers, Ren Harvieu, Swedish troubadour Benjamin Folke Thomas, Pete Greenwood and Benedict Benjamin with his songs in 1960s pop style. Other acts include Brooke Sharkey, Adam Beattie, Emily C Smith, The Roves, and Whom by Fire.

Sunday’s free festival runs till 8.30 in the evening under the canopy in Bishops Square, off Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street station.

Shoppers and passers-by got a sneak preview yesterday with a promotional performance outside the Hackett men’s clothes store in Brushfield Street.