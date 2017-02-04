Visitors flood in as East London Mosque throws its doors open

Open Day at Whitechapel's East London Mosque EL Mosque

Hundreds of visitors packed the East London Mosque when it opened its doors to the public with guided tours to watch the faithful at prayer.

Mosque director Dilowar Khan showing visitors around Mosque director Dilowar Khan showing visitors around

The national ‘Visit My Mosque’ day run by the Muslim Council of Britain yesterday had 700 visitors through the doors of the mosque and Islamic centre in the Whitechapel Road.

It was one of 150 mosques and up and down the country laying on guided tours giving visitors an insight of Islam and how Muslims practise their faith.

East London’s executive director Dilowar Khan, who led several guided tours, said: “Our doors always remain open to the community and we have regular open days in the year.”

Visitors saw the prayer halls and live prayer sessions and even the mosque’s beehive.

This year’s theme showed how the mosque supports local causes, with information stalls from east London charities including Whitechapel’s Providence Row for the homeless and Richard House children’s hospice in Becton.