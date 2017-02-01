Waste managent Bywaters plant turns on the sun to run its Bow factory

Managing director John Glover and 4,000 solar panels on roof of Bywaters' plant in Bow Bywaters

A waste management plant by the River Lea has saved 361 tonnes of CO2 in just 12 months by installing 4,000 solar panels on the roof.

The amount of CO2 savings at east London’s Bywater plant in Bow is already 40 tonnes more than was predicted—thanks to the 1,000-killowatt panelling installed a year ago.

“The panels allow us to run more sustainably and reduce our costs,” Bywaters’ managing director John Glover explained.

“It shows businesses can carry out processes without damaging the environment by expelling harmful emissions.”

The solar panels have generated 700 megawatts, providing most of the power needed for the plant which sorts through 650,000 tonnes of materials a year, making the company almost self-sufficient and not having to burn fuel.

The company has put itself on a “mission to cut greenhouse emissions” by turning the roof into a profitable resource and challenging other firms to follow their example.

Businesses need to step up and start to take action to minimise their carbon footprint, Bywater points out. They can cut energy costs by up to 20 per cent, equal to a 5pc increase in sales, according to the Carbon Trust.