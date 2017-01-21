Search

Were you the passenger punched on DLR train at Shadwell on January 18?

11:37 21 January 2017

Police trying to trace a passenger they think was attacked by a teenage girl on a DLR train in east London.

They are appealing for information after three people were alleged to have been assaulted when the train pulled into Shadwell station at 8.10am on Wednesday.

Passengers were being insulted and a staff member trying to diffuse the situation was racially abused, according to police.

“We believe a man may have been punched,” Pc Maya Alayli said. “We want this man to get in touch with us as soon as possible to find out exactly what happened on this train.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact British Transport Police by text to 61016 or call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800-555111.

A 15-year-old girl from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, assaulting a police officer and fare evasion and was bailed to return on February 15.

11:37 Mike Brooke
