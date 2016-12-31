Poll

What is your New Year’s resolution?

New Year's celebrations. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

As we wave goodbye to 2016 thousands of us will be pledging to give up our vices and take on new commitments for our New Year’s resolutions.

The problem, for most of us, is that we like the idea of changing aspects of our lives but often find it hard to maintain the motivation and discipline needed to stick to our resolutions.

Whether you want to lose weight, learn a new skill or change career, it is always easier if you have someone to give you that extra push to keep going.

That’s why we have created a poll so you can see what people will be giving up or taking on to better themselves in 2017.

Take part and tell us what your New Year’s resolution is.