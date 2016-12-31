What is your New Year’s resolution?

Search

10:00 01 January 2017

New Year's celebrations. Picture: PA

New Year's celebrations. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

As we wave goodbye to 2016 thousands of us will be pledging to give up our vices and take on new commitments for our New Year’s resolutions.

The problem, for most of us, is that we like the idea of changing aspects of our lives but often find it hard to maintain the motivation and discipline needed to stick to our resolutions.

Whether you want to lose weight, learn a new skill or change career, it is always easier if you have someone to give you that extra push to keep going.

That’s why we have created a poll so you can see what people will be giving up or taking on to better themselves in 2017.

Take part and tell us what your New Year’s resolution is.

Queen’s Honours for Queen Mary’s mental health professor and a man keeping kids out of gangs

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Mike Brooke
New Year's Honours... Queen Mary's professor Kamaldeep Bhui

A mental health researcher at Queen Mary’s University has been included in the Queen’s New Years’ Honours alongside a man who runs a project keeping teenagers off the streets and away from drugs and street gangs in London’s East End.

Patients ‘in danger’ from £22bn NHS cuts, East London GPs warn

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Mike Brooke
Downing Street demo in 2015 over surgery closure threats

Patients are in danger from their local GPs being overworked, surgeries in London’s deprived East End are warning.

‘Dog that saved my life’ up for Crufts award, East End ex-cop close to suicide reveals

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Mike Brooke and Phil Jones
Kingston the 'hero' Labrador with owner Jackie Kennedy on a day at the seaside

Former Met police officer Jackie Kennedy had thoughts of suicide at a low-point in her life—crippled with a rare neurological condition—until she was given a working Labrador to keep her company.

Meeting the Whitechapel team who keep them alive—Sickle Cell patients living with a killer disease

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Mike Brooke
Routine blood testing keeping Sickle Cell patients alive

Sufferers of Sickle Cell disease have been behind the scenes to meet the scientists who routinely save their lives at the pathology research labs in east London where their blood is regularly screened.

ADVERTISER 150: So here’s to the future now, it’s only just begun

Sunday, December 25, 2016 Mike Brooke
Just a glimpse... some of our front pages over the past 150 years

We’ve reached the end of the line with our nightly series on the East London Advertiser’s 150th anniversary by looking at the fall from grace of an elected mayor and the start of London’s ‘super tube’ giving hope for the East End’s future. It’s how we’ll be shaping up for the next 150 years reporting the news...

Hunt for gang after £1,500 raid on Petticoat Lane Co-op in Spitalfields

Saturday, December 24, 2016 Mike Brooke
Co-op raid... hunt for gang of five

Detectives are hunting a gang following a £1,500 raid on a Co-op supermarket and a series of other robberies and burglaries in London’s East End.

ADVERTISER 150: How we report the 2005 London 7/7 bombings that kill 52 commuters

Friday, December 23, 2016 Mike Brooke
2005: Horror strikes on the London Underground

We have reached July, 2005, in our nightly series marking the 150th anniversary of the East London Advertiser. There’s destruction on the streets where there was meant to be pride and joy after London the day before had won the bid to stage the 2012 Olympics. It becomes known as ‘London 7/7’ when Islamist suicide bombers kill 52 people on our public transport...

