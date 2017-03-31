Whitechapel landlord guilty after renting out illegal flats

Landlord Nazmul Haq was found guilty for breaching an enforcement order at Snaresbrook Crown Court after he turned his property into seven flats without getting planning permission. Picture: John Stillwell/PA images PA Archive/Press Association Images

A landlord who broke the law by turning a building into seven flats without planning permission could be forced to repay the money he made renting them out.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nazmul Haq of Darling Row, Whitechapel was summonsed to Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 24 for breaching an enforcement notice.

The 54-year-old is now subject to confiscation proceedings meaning he may be forced to sell the Barking property.

Cabinet member for crime and enforcement, Cllr Laila Butt, said: “We are committed to clamping down on landlords who feel they can make a mint out of others’ misery.

“There is no place in Barking and Dagenham for shoddy practices and breaking the law.”

She added: “We are committed to not just identifying those who break the law and prosecuting them, but will go as far as stripping criminals of their ill-gotten gains to show that crime doesn’t pay.”