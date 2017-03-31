Search

Advanced search

Whitechapel landlord guilty after renting out illegal flats

PUBLISHED: 17:04 31 March 2017 | UPDATED: 17:04 31 March 2017

Landlord Nazmul Haq was found guilty for breaching an enforcement order at Snaresbrook Crown Court after he turned his property into seven flats without getting planning permission. Picture: John Stillwell/PA images

Landlord Nazmul Haq was found guilty for breaching an enforcement order at Snaresbrook Crown Court after he turned his property into seven flats without getting planning permission. Picture: John Stillwell/PA images

PA Archive/Press Association Images

A landlord who broke the law by turning a building into seven flats without planning permission could be forced to repay the money he made renting them out.

Nazmul Haq of Darling Row, Whitechapel was summonsed to Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 24 for breaching an enforcement notice.

The 54-year-old is now subject to confiscation proceedings meaning he may be forced to sell the Barking property.

Cabinet member for crime and enforcement, Cllr Laila Butt, said: “We are committed to clamping down on landlords who feel they can make a mint out of others’ misery.

“There is no place in Barking and Dagenham for shoddy practices and breaking the law.”

She added: “We are committed to not just identifying those who break the law and prosecuting them, but will go as far as stripping criminals of their ill-gotten gains to show that crime doesn’t pay.”

Keywords: Snaresbrook Crown Court

Latest East London News Stories

Breaking News: Man, 73, arrested by detectives investigating murder in Bow

30 minutes ago Lorraine King

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man collapsed and died following a fight on a bus in Bow.

Staff shown how to be LGBT-friendly at Anchor’s Silk Court care home in Bethnal Green

12:20 Mike Brooke

A project has been carried out at a care home for the elderly to help staff in London’s East End become more ‘gay friendly’.

Four charged with Spitalfields Co-op robbery conspiracy

11:57 Mike Brooke

Four men have been charged in connection with a robbery of the Petticoat Lane Co-op store in London’s East End, Scotland Yard has confirmed today.

Thieves on stolen motor-scooter jailed after string of 18 London robberies

Yesterday, 20:46 Mike Brooke

Two dangerous thieves on a high-powered stolen motor-scooter who snatched mobile phones from unsuspecting pedestrians have finally been jailed after a 20-mile chase through busy streets and along the M11 motorway.

NHS services sign up to ‘Tower Hamlets Together’ in £185m deal for ‘joined up’ health care

Yesterday, 16:52 Mike Brooke

More “self help” health care at home and shorter stays in hospital are among new arrangements unveiled for NHS patients in London’s deprived East End.

Not guilty verdict returned in Poplar murder trial

Yesterday, 14:51 Sophie Morton

A man accused of killing catering manager Zdenek Makar with a bicycle chain after a trivial argument in a chicken shop has been found not guilty of his murder.

Tower Hamlets father suspected of being a Islamic extremist who wants to travel to Syria

Yesterday, 14:34 Lorraine King

A High Court judge has ordered the government to act faster when lawyers working on cases involving the children of suspected extremists need information, following a complaint from Tower Hamlets Council.

Speech winner in Jack Petchey Tower Hamlets regional competition is speechless

Yesterday, 13:19 Mike Brooke

Ridwan Islam scooped top prize in the a regional final of Jack Petchey’s ‘Speak Out’ challenge—but was lost for words afterwards.

Breaking news

Man, 73, arrested by detectives investigating murder in Bow

30 minutes ago

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man collapsed and died following a fight on a bus in Bow.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Not guilty verdict returned in Poplar murder trial

Murder hunt after man, 21, stabbed to death in Custom House off-licence

Thieves on stolen motor-scooter jailed after string of 18 London robberies

Poplar dad found guilty of murdering 13-week-old son

Pictured: Custom House stabbing victim named locally as 21-year-old Ahmed Jah

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now