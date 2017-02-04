Woman cyclist critical after rush-hour accident with coach in Whitechapel

The crumpled bike under the coach in Whitechapel Road[photo: Twitter@Hackneycyclist[ Archant

A woman cyclist is fighting for her life after an accident with a coach during this-morning’s rush-hour in east London on the busy A11 Whitechapel Road.

The rush-hour accident scene in Whitechapel [photo: Twitter@Hackneycyclist] The rush-hour accident scene in Whitechapel [photo: Twitter@Hackneycyclist]

Emergency services were called just before 9am to the accident near Aldgate East Underground station, near the traffic lights at Osborn Street and Backchurch Lane.

The woman, in her 30s, was treated at the scene by London Ambulance paramedics following a collision with the single-decker.

She was taken to the Royal London Hospital nearby with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “The driver stopped at the scene—no arrests have been made, but enquiries continue. Officers from the Roads Transport Policing Command are investigating.”

Police cordoned off the area around the cs2 cycle lane while passengers were escorted from the coach.

The woman was trapped under the vehicle, according to passers-by. Her cycle lay crumpled close by.

Whitechapel Road is a busy traffic and cycle route towards Aldgate and the City. It has been plagued by serious accidents involving cyclists in the past three years, including two fatal.

The road was closed from the corner of Adler Street along Whitechapel High Street to the junction of Commercial Street and Commercial Road while Met Police investigators were examining the scene.

The CS2 ‘cycle highway’ running along the A11 has only recently been opened by the GLA, aimed at making bike riding safer in London.