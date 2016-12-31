Arise Sir Mo Farah!

Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with his gold medals after winning the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Rio Olympics (pic PA) PA/Press Association Images

Newham & Essex Beagles athlete knighted in New Year’s Day Honours list

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates winning the 5,000m at the London 2012 Olympics (pic PA) Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates winning the 5,000m at the London 2012 Olympics (pic PA)

Newham & Essex Beagles Athletics Club are celebrating after the news that Mo Farah has received a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours list.

Farah is a four-time Olympic champion, having successfully defended his 5,000m and 10,000m titles won at the London 2012 Games at this summer’s Rio Olympics.

And a message on the Beagles Twitter page said: “Massive congratulations to all recipients in the New Year’s Honours, especially our very own Sir @Mo_Farah.”

Farah told britishathletics.org: “I’m so happy to be awarded this incredible honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight.

“Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today. It’s a dream come true.

“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to race for my country and win gold medals for the British people, who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career.

“My successes have only been possible because of their support and the commitment, sacrifices and love of my amazing family and the team around me now and over the years.”

After moving to Britain from Somalia as a youngster and being persuaded to start running by his PE teacher at school, Farah went on to compete in the under-13 cross-country race at the 1994 London Youth Games for the borough of Hounslow, finishing ninth.

And after developing his talent over the years, he won his first major title with 5,000m gold at the 2011 World Championships.

Farah completed the long distance double at the following year’s Olympic Games in Stratford and has proven unbeatable on the biggest stages ever since, winning double gold at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships and this year’s Olympics.

And his Great Britain team-mate Jessica Ennis-Hill was also made a Dame for her achievements in heptathlon, with British Athletics performance director Neil Black saying: “It is fitting that such a great honour is bestowed upon two athletes for whom competing in the British vest means so much.

“I’ve been privileged to work with both of them through their phenomenal careers and I can’t think of two athletes more deserving of these titles.

“Everyone at British Athletics is delighted for them and very much looking forward to 2017 where Sir Mo will continue to compete as part of the British team and Dame Jessica is working with the London 2017 organisers to help set the stage for two magnificent championships.”