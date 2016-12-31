Search

Advanced search

Arise Sir Mo Farah!

09:42 31 December 2016

Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with his gold medals after winning the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Rio Olympics (pic PA)

Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with his gold medals after winning the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Rio Olympics (pic PA)

PA/Press Association Images

Newham & Essex Beagles athlete knighted in New Year’s Day Honours list

Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates winning the 5,000m at the London 2012 Olympics (pic PA)Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates winning the 5,000m at the London 2012 Olympics (pic PA)

Newham & Essex Beagles Athletics Club are celebrating after the news that Mo Farah has received a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours list.

Farah is a four-time Olympic champion, having successfully defended his 5,000m and 10,000m titles won at the London 2012 Games at this summer’s Rio Olympics.

And a message on the Beagles Twitter page said: “Massive congratulations to all recipients in the New Year’s Honours, especially our very own Sir @Mo_Farah.”

Farah told britishathletics.org: “I’m so happy to be awarded this incredible honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight.

“Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today. It’s a dream come true.

“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to race for my country and win gold medals for the British people, who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career.

“My successes have only been possible because of their support and the commitment, sacrifices and love of my amazing family and the team around me now and over the years.”

After moving to Britain from Somalia as a youngster and being persuaded to start running by his PE teacher at school, Farah went on to compete in the under-13 cross-country race at the 1994 London Youth Games for the borough of Hounslow, finishing ninth.

And after developing his talent over the years, he won his first major title with 5,000m gold at the 2011 World Championships.

Farah completed the long distance double at the following year’s Olympic Games in Stratford and has proven unbeatable on the biggest stages ever since, winning double gold at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships and this year’s Olympics.

And his Great Britain team-mate Jessica Ennis-Hill was also made a Dame for her achievements in heptathlon, with British Athletics performance director Neil Black saying: “It is fitting that such a great honour is bestowed upon two athletes for whom competing in the British vest means so much.

“I’ve been privileged to work with both of them through their phenomenal careers and I can’t think of two athletes more deserving of these titles.

“Everyone at British Athletics is delighted for them and very much looking forward to 2017 where Sir Mo will continue to compete as part of the British team and Dame Jessica is working with the London 2017 organisers to help set the stage for two magnificent championships.”

Keywords: United Kingdom London

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham slip to narrow defeat at champions Leicester City

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Dave Evans at the King Power Stadium
Leicester City's Robert Huth (floor) and West Ham United's Dimitri Payet battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

The Hammers had their chances but their excellent run of winning form came to an end at the King Power Stadium

Orient boss hails spirit of team after draw

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards celebrates at full time by hugging kitman Ada Martin (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road manager reveals Jay Simpson wasn’t involved in squad because he has asked to leave the club

Palmer strikes late on for O’s to give Edwards another point

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions at Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Cambridge United 1

Sharks bite London Lions

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Zaire Taylor goes on the attack for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions 76 Sheffield Sharks 77

Arise Sir Mo Farah!

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with his gold medals after winning the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Rio Olympics (pic PA)

Newham & Essex Beagles athlete knighted in New Year’s Day Honours list

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Cambridge United

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

17-year-old Sam Dalby could retain starting position for visit of the U’s

Collins: Points are the priority

Friday, December 30, 2016 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Oxford United midfielder looks ahead to New Years Eve clash with Cambridge United and discusses life under Andy Edwards

O’s manager aims to keep momentum

Friday, December 30, 2016 George Sessions
Paul McCallum celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Crawley Town with Sam Dalby (left) and Teddy Mezague (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cambridge United visit Brisbane Road before east Londoners have a long trip to Exeter City on January 2

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient ‘have a talent’ in teen Dalby says Collins

Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss happy with squad

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb at the full time whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards full of praise for Orient winger Massey

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Alexander backs Orient to enjoy 2017 a lot more

Paul McCallum celebrates after putting Leyton Orient three goals ahead against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s Moore returns for Dover in draw with Stones

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now