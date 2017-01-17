Search

Athletics: Double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock launches special World ParaAthletic Championships ticket offer for schoolchildren

15:00 17 January 2017

Double Paralympic champion, Jonnie Peacock poses for the camera with kids from Marion Richardson School during the launch of official London schools ticket offer to attend the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships. (Pic: Christopher Lee/Getty Images for London 2017)

2017 Getty Images

2017 Getty Images

Sprint star visited two east London schools alongside Mayor of London Sadiq Khan



Pupils at two east London primary schools were treated to a special visit from double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock to launch a special ticket offer for this summer’s World ParaAthletics Championships.

Five years on from the success of the 2012 Paralympics, the London Stadium will again host the biggest names in ParaAthletics.

Peacock was on hand at Marion Richardson and Mowlem primary schools to launch an offer that will give schoolchildren across the capital to catch the action at a discounted price.

The 23-year-old was joined at Marion Richardson by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, where Peacock conducted a PE lesson for the children.



And the sprint star, who won gold in the T44 100m both at London 2012 and Rio 2016, says it is great that so many schoolchildren can take in the World ParaAthletics Championships.

“It’s great to know that so many schoolchildren from London are able to come and experience a World Championships,” said Peacock.

“London 2017 is the biggest sporting event in the world this year and I am looking forward to being able to show so many young people the best of ParaAthletics.

“It will be inspirational for so many children to see the best para-athletes in the world competing in London.

“Their support will be amazing as we bid to win medals for the nation.”

Schools have been invited to apply for tickets to five mid-week sessions with mornings being prioritised for Primary Schools and the evening sessions for Secondary Schools and Colleges.

The sessions are being prepared to accommodate large school parties and organisers have set up a package of support to ensure an easy process for ticket applications from schools and attendance on the day.

The ticket offer scheme comprises:

• Tickets at just £3 for school children in the Greater London area

• Accompanying adults and teachers can attend for free

• Stadium sessions will begin at the slightly later time of 10.30am to enable school parties extra time to travel across London

• All children attending these schools sessions will travel free of charge on Transport for London services

• A dedicated volunteer will be provided for each school party to meet the group on arrival and lead them throughout their visit

Schools can apply for tickets from today January (January 17) with the offer closing on February 10 at 20.17.

For more information about the Schools ticket offer visit http://London2017athletics.com/schoolsFAQs and http://london2017athletics.com/schools.

