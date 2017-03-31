London Marathon 2017 travel guide: Road closures and best stations

London Marathon lzf

The London Marathon is coming up on Sunday April 23, and as it’s one of the largest mass participation events in the world, there’s going to be a fair bit of travel disruption - but don’t worry, we’re here to guide you through the road closures.

The Marathon will particularly affect central and south-east London, and public transport will be the easiest way to get around.

Remember if you’re taking part in the race, you don’t have to pay for travel on public transport until 5pm on race day.

How to get to the London Marathon 2017 start line?

The race kicks off at Greenwich Park, which is served by Blackheath, Maze Hill, and Cutty Sark stations.

How to get to the London Marathon 2017 finish line?

Run 26.2 miles. Green Park and St James’s Park are the Tube stations nearest to the finish line.

Where to watch the London Marathon 2017?

Check out our guide here.

When does the London Marathon 2017 start?

Well, it’s a bit complicated. There are several different start times, because there are several different races, but the ‘mass race’ starts at 10.00am. Here are the start times for all the races on the day:

• 08:55 – Elite wheelchair race starts

• 09:00 – IPC Athletics Marathon World Cup (ambulant athletes) starts

• 09:15 – Elite women’s race starts

• 10:00 – Elite men, British Athletics and England Athletics Championships for men and women, and the mass race start

Will the London Marathon 2017 affect the Underground?

These stations will be particularly busy:

• Blackfriars

• Canada Water station

• London Bridge station

• Tower Hill station and Tower Gateway station

• Canary Wharf station

• Temple

• Westminster

• Embankment

• Mansion House station

• Charing Cross station

• Green Park station

• St James’s Park station

Will the London Marathon 2017 affect the DLR?

Prince Regent and Royal Victoria stations will be busier in the days before the marathon as people register for it, and will be particularly busy all day Saturday.

On Marathon day itself, Bank, Cutty Sark for Maritime greenwich, Greenwoch, Limehouse, Shadwell, Tower Gateway and Westferry stations will be extremely busy.

Services will start early at 5.30am between Tower Gateway and Lewisham. All other DLR services will start at 7am.

Trains from Beckton and Woolwich Arsenal will terminate at Poplar. You can get too bank or Tower Gateway by taking a train from Poplar and changing at Canary Wharf. Other routes will operate normally, and a normal Sunday service will operate from 5pm.

Will the London Marathon 2017 affect buses?

The following routes in both directions will be on diversion or terminate early from 6.30am to 7.30pm. Please allow more time for your journey or plan an alternative route:

1 Tottenham Court Road Station to Canada Water

3 Oxford Circus to Crystal Palace

11 Liverpool Street station to Fulham Broadway

12 Oxford Circus to Dulwich Library

15 Trafalgar Square to Blackwall station

24 Pimlico to Hampstead Heath

25 Oxford Circus to Ilford

29 Trafalgar Square to Wood Green station

42 Liverpool Street station to Denmark Hill

47 Shoreditch to Bellingham

51 Woolwich to Orpington station

53 Whitehall to Plumstead

54 Woolwich to Elmers End

78 Shoreditch to Nunhead

87 Aldwych to Wandsworth

88 Camden Town to Clapham Common

89 Lewisham to Slade Green

91 Trafalgar Square to Crouch End

96 Woolwich to Bluewater

99 Woolwich to Bexleyheath

100 Elephant & Castle to Shadwell

108 Stratford to Lewisham

115 Aldgate to East Ham

122 Plumstead station to Crystal Palace

129 Greenwich to North Greenwich station

132 Tooting Broadway station to Kingston

148 Camberwell Green to White City

159 Marble Arch to Streatham

161 North Greenwich station to Chislehurst

177 Peckham to Thamesmead

178 Lewisham to Woolwich

180 Lewisham to Belvedere industrial estate

188 North Greenwich bus station to Russell Square

199 Canada Water station to Bellingham

202 Blackheath to Crystal Palace

211 Waterloo station to Hammersmith

225 Canada Water to Hither Green

244 Queen Elizabeth Hospital to Abbey Wood

277 Highbury & Islington station to Leamouth

286 Greenwich to Queen Mary’s Hospital

291 Queen Elizabeth Hospital to Plumstead

341 County Hall to Lea Valley Tesco

343 City Hall to New Cross Gate

344 Liverpool Street station to Clapham Junction station

380 Lewisham to Belmarsh Prison

381 County Hall to Peckham

386 Blackheath Village to Woolwich

422 North Greenwich station to Bexleyheath

453 Marylebone station to Deptford Broadway

469 Queen Elizabeth Hospital to Erith

472 North Greenwich station to Thamesmead

486 North Greenwich station to Bexleyheath

C10 Victoria to Canada Water

D3 Bethnal Green Chest Hospital to Isle of Dogs

D6 Cambridge Heath to Isle of Dogs

D7 Mile End to Poplar

D8 Isle of Dogs to Stratford International

P12 Surrey Quays to Brockley Rise

RV1 Covent Garden to Tower Bridge

What roads will be closed for the London Marathon 2017?

Artillery Place: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Birdcage Walk (westbound): Closed 6:30am to the early hours of Monday.

Brunel Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Byward Street: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Charlton Park Lane: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Charlton Way: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Commercial Road (westbound): Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Creek Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

East India Dock Tunnel: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Evelyn Street: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Jamaica Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

John Wilson Street: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Limehouse Link Tunnel: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Little Heath: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Lower Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Lower Thames Street: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Marsh Wall: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Narrow Street: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

North Colonnade: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Parliament Square and approaches: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Poplar High Street: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Rotherhithe Tunnel: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Salter Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Shooters Hill Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Southwark Bridge: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Surrey Quays Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

The Highway: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.Tower Bridge

Tower Hill: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Trafalgar Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Upper Thames Street: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Victoria Embankment: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Westferry Road: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Westminster Bridge: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.

Woolwich Church Street: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

Woolwich Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.

There will also be road closures inside St James’s Park and Green Park ahead of Sunday. The Mall, Maarlborough Road, Constitution Hill, Spir Road, link Road, and Burdcage Walk (eastbound) will all be closed from the early morning on Saturday April 22 to 6am on Monday April 24.

For more information on road closures, including vehicle crossing points, please see the Virgin Money London marathon website.

Will Boris bikes be affected by the London Marathon 2017?

Okay, we’re supposed to call them ‘Santander Cycles’ now. These docking stations will be suspended from midnight on Saturday until 8am on Monday April 24:

• Curlew Street, Bermondsey

• Lower Thames Street, City of London

• Jubilee Plaza, Tower Hamlets

• Nesham Street, Tower Hamlets

• Tower Gardens, Tower Hamlets

• Embankment (Savoy), Westminster

• Horse Guards Avenue, Westminster

• Northumberland Avenue, Westminster

• Somerset House, Westminster

• Whitehall Place, Westminster

How can I get help with my journey on Marathon day?

Look out for the TfL Travel Ambassadors in their magenta uniforms at Tube stations along the route on the day.