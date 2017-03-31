London Marathon 2017 travel guide: Road closures and best stations
PUBLISHED: 13:55 31 March 2017 | UPDATED: 14:52 31 March 2017
The London Marathon is coming up on Sunday April 23, and as it’s one of the largest mass participation events in the world, there’s going to be a fair bit of travel disruption - but don’t worry, we’re here to guide you through the road closures.
The Marathon will particularly affect central and south-east London, and public transport will be the easiest way to get around.
Remember if you’re taking part in the race, you don’t have to pay for travel on public transport until 5pm on race day.
How to get to the London Marathon 2017 start line?
The race kicks off at Greenwich Park, which is served by Blackheath, Maze Hill, and Cutty Sark stations.
How to get to the London Marathon 2017 finish line?
Run 26.2 miles. Green Park and St James’s Park are the Tube stations nearest to the finish line.
Where to watch the London Marathon 2017?
Check out our guide here.
When does the London Marathon 2017 start?
Well, it’s a bit complicated. There are several different start times, because there are several different races, but the ‘mass race’ starts at 10.00am. Here are the start times for all the races on the day:
• 08:55 – Elite wheelchair race starts
• 09:00 – IPC Athletics Marathon World Cup (ambulant athletes) starts
• 09:15 – Elite women’s race starts
• 10:00 – Elite men, British Athletics and England Athletics Championships for men and women, and the mass race start
Will the London Marathon 2017 affect the Underground?
These stations will be particularly busy:
• Blackfriars
• Canada Water station
• London Bridge station
• Tower Hill station and Tower Gateway station
• Canary Wharf station
• Temple
• Westminster
• Embankment
• Mansion House station
• Charing Cross station
• Green Park station
• St James’s Park station
Will the London Marathon 2017 affect the DLR?
Prince Regent and Royal Victoria stations will be busier in the days before the marathon as people register for it, and will be particularly busy all day Saturday.
On Marathon day itself, Bank, Cutty Sark for Maritime greenwich, Greenwoch, Limehouse, Shadwell, Tower Gateway and Westferry stations will be extremely busy.
Services will start early at 5.30am between Tower Gateway and Lewisham. All other DLR services will start at 7am.
Trains from Beckton and Woolwich Arsenal will terminate at Poplar. You can get too bank or Tower Gateway by taking a train from Poplar and changing at Canary Wharf. Other routes will operate normally, and a normal Sunday service will operate from 5pm.
Will the London Marathon 2017 affect buses?
The following routes in both directions will be on diversion or terminate early from 6.30am to 7.30pm. Please allow more time for your journey or plan an alternative route:
1 Tottenham Court Road Station to Canada Water
3 Oxford Circus to Crystal Palace
11 Liverpool Street station to Fulham Broadway
12 Oxford Circus to Dulwich Library
15 Trafalgar Square to Blackwall station
24 Pimlico to Hampstead Heath
25 Oxford Circus to Ilford
29 Trafalgar Square to Wood Green station
42 Liverpool Street station to Denmark Hill
47 Shoreditch to Bellingham
51 Woolwich to Orpington station
53 Whitehall to Plumstead
54 Woolwich to Elmers End
78 Shoreditch to Nunhead
87 Aldwych to Wandsworth
88 Camden Town to Clapham Common
89 Lewisham to Slade Green
91 Trafalgar Square to Crouch End
96 Woolwich to Bluewater
99 Woolwich to Bexleyheath
100 Elephant & Castle to Shadwell
108 Stratford to Lewisham
115 Aldgate to East Ham
122 Plumstead station to Crystal Palace
129 Greenwich to North Greenwich station
132 Tooting Broadway station to Kingston
148 Camberwell Green to White City
159 Marble Arch to Streatham
161 North Greenwich station to Chislehurst
177 Peckham to Thamesmead
178 Lewisham to Woolwich
180 Lewisham to Belvedere industrial estate
188 North Greenwich bus station to Russell Square
199 Canada Water station to Bellingham
202 Blackheath to Crystal Palace
211 Waterloo station to Hammersmith
225 Canada Water to Hither Green
244 Queen Elizabeth Hospital to Abbey Wood
277 Highbury & Islington station to Leamouth
286 Greenwich to Queen Mary’s Hospital
291 Queen Elizabeth Hospital to Plumstead
341 County Hall to Lea Valley Tesco
343 City Hall to New Cross Gate
344 Liverpool Street station to Clapham Junction station
380 Lewisham to Belmarsh Prison
381 County Hall to Peckham
386 Blackheath Village to Woolwich
422 North Greenwich station to Bexleyheath
453 Marylebone station to Deptford Broadway
469 Queen Elizabeth Hospital to Erith
472 North Greenwich station to Thamesmead
486 North Greenwich station to Bexleyheath
C10 Victoria to Canada Water
D3 Bethnal Green Chest Hospital to Isle of Dogs
D6 Cambridge Heath to Isle of Dogs
D7 Mile End to Poplar
D8 Isle of Dogs to Stratford International
P12 Surrey Quays to Brockley Rise
RV1 Covent Garden to Tower Bridge
What roads will be closed for the London Marathon 2017?
Artillery Place: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Birdcage Walk (westbound): Closed 6:30am to the early hours of Monday.
Brunel Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Byward Street: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Charlton Park Lane: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Charlton Way: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Commercial Road (westbound): Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Creek Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
East India Dock Tunnel: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Evelyn Street: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Jamaica Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
John Wilson Street: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Limehouse Link Tunnel: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Little Heath: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Lower Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Lower Thames Street: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Marsh Wall: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Narrow Street: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
North Colonnade: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Parliament Square and approaches: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Poplar High Street: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Rotherhithe Tunnel: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Salter Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Shooters Hill Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Southwark Bridge: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Surrey Quays Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
The Highway: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.Tower Bridge
Tower Hill: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Trafalgar Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Upper Thames Street: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Victoria Embankment: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Westferry Road: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Westminster Bridge: Closed from 6:30am until around 7pm.
Woolwich Church Street: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
Woolwich Road: Closed from 7am until around 2pm.
There will also be road closures inside St James’s Park and Green Park ahead of Sunday. The Mall, Maarlborough Road, Constitution Hill, Spir Road, link Road, and Burdcage Walk (eastbound) will all be closed from the early morning on Saturday April 22 to 6am on Monday April 24.
For more information on road closures, including vehicle crossing points, please see the Virgin Money London marathon website.
Will Boris bikes be affected by the London Marathon 2017?
Okay, we’re supposed to call them ‘Santander Cycles’ now. These docking stations will be suspended from midnight on Saturday until 8am on Monday April 24:
• Curlew Street, Bermondsey
• Lower Thames Street, City of London
• Jubilee Plaza, Tower Hamlets
• Nesham Street, Tower Hamlets
• Tower Gardens, Tower Hamlets
• Embankment (Savoy), Westminster
• Horse Guards Avenue, Westminster
• Northumberland Avenue, Westminster
• Somerset House, Westminster
• Whitehall Place, Westminster
How can I get help with my journey on Marathon day?
Look out for the TfL Travel Ambassadors in their magenta uniforms at Tube stations along the route on the day.