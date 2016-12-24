Merry Christmas!

Season’s greetings from the sports desk

We would like to wish all of our readers a very Merry Christmas as sport takes a very short break for the festivities.

The respite is brief, as all three of our big football clubs are back in action on Boxing Day and our reporters will be at the grounds.

Leyton Orient host Crawley Town in League Two at Brisbane Road with a 1pm kick-off, while Premier League West Ham make the long trip to Swansea City for a 3pm start and Dagenham & Redbridge are due to take on National League rivals Braintree Town at the same time.

Keep an eye on our website for match reports and reaction, but in the meantime, have a happy Christmas!