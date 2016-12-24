Search

Advanced search

Merry Christmas!

17:30 24 December 2016

Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Season’s greetings from the sports desk

We would like to wish all of our readers a very Merry Christmas as sport takes a very short break for the festivities.

The respite is brief, as all three of our big football clubs are back in action on Boxing Day and our reporters will be at the grounds.

Leyton Orient host Crawley Town in League Two at Brisbane Road with a 1pm kick-off, while Premier League West Ham make the long trip to Swansea City for a 3pm start and Dagenham & Redbridge are due to take on National League rivals Braintree Town at the same time.

Keep an eye on our website for match reports and reaction, but in the meantime, have a happy Christmas!

Keywords: National League Braintree Town Crawley Town Swansea City

Latest East London Sports News

Merry Christmas!

44 minutes ago
Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Season’s greetings from the sports desk

Alexander back duo to get O’s out of trouble

12:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards on the touchline at Greenwich Borough alongside assistant Danny Webb (right) during pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two of Alexander’s old clubs will do battle at Brisbane Road on Boxing Day in what is an important fixture for both teams

Basketball girls bid for GB selection

11:30
Basketball England is staging a training camp for the England girls squads (pic Basketball England)

Former Olympians to helps at three-day training camp

Local youngsters earn England selections

09:30
Basketball England held a national training camp in Manchester for the best young players in the country

Basketball bosses name squads after training camp

In Case You Missed It: The Saturday Six

07:00 Lee Power
West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Hull City's David Marshall (left)

A look back at some of our stories over the past week

Gazi happy with finish to year

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player lets fly against Hullbridge Sports on Saturday (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club followed up wins over Redbridge and Hullbridge Sports with 2-2 draw against Wadham Lodge

London Lions let lead slip in Leicester

Yesterday, 15:36
Kai Williams takes a shot for London Lions at Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

Leicester Riders 99 London Lions 89

Parkes plots strong festive run for Orient

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes brings the ball forward against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Defender has stressed the importance of Monday’s League Two fixture with Crawley Town

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Edwards eyes late Christmas present

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on at Wycombe Wanderers
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now