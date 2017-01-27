Search

Whitechapel group tackle Marrakech half marathon

11:49 27 January 2017

Emdad Rahman

A group from Whitechapel are running the Marrakech half marathon for Muslim Charity (pic Emdad Rahman)

Runners raising funds for Muslim Charity work

A group of 16 runners from Whitechapel have arrived in Morocco and are all set to take part in Sunday’s Marrakech Half Marathon.

The team are raising funds to help Muslim Charity’s grassroots work in supporting vulnerable street children in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh.

Rashid Ali, programme officer at Muslim Charity, will be co-ordinating the team over the next few days with cultural visits and light training plans as part of preparations for the big day.

Harun Rashid, head of fundraising, said: “We have arrived safe and sound and the next few days we will be enjoying some time to relax, prepare and gather our thoughts.

“Huge thanks go out to all our runners and supporters who have made this journey a success even before we have crossed the starting line.”

Runner Abdal Ahmed added: “We have a beautiful country, and a beautiful cause. I request everyone’s well wishes for a successful trip and thank all our sponsors for their tremendous support.”

Muslim Charity was founded over 15 years ago as a compassionate response to suffering and to tackle poverty across the globe and has touched millions of vulnerable lives by implementing hundreds of relief and development projects without racial, religious or linguistic discrimination.

Under the patronage of King Mohammed VI, the International Marathon of Marrakesh is hosting its 26th edition and more than 8,000 runners from all over the world will take part in what is considered one of the most prestigious marathons in the world.

The magical town of Marrakesh offers an exceptional setting, a very mild climate in January and a beautiful circuit considered as one of the fastest in the world.

It goes along the alleys of palm trees, orange, and olive-trees, but also the ramparts of the city. See muslimcharity.org.uk for more.

