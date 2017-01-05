Search

Advanced search

Basketball: LA Lakers star Luol Deng excited for return of NBA Global Games

18:00 05 January 2017

LA Lakers small forward Luol Deng (pic: NBAE/Getty)

LA Lakers small forward Luol Deng (pic: NBAE/Getty)

Archant

Denver Nuggets and Indiand Pacers face off at The O2 Arena on January 12

Londoner Luol Deng says he hopes the NBA Global Games continue to help grow basketball in London, with the series set to return next week,

Denver Nuggets face Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on January 12 – the sixth regular season game to take place in the capital since March 2011.

Deng, who now plys his trade for LA Lakers, played at the venue in 2009 during his stint with Chicago Bulls, helping them to narrowly edge a thrilling pre-season game 102-101.

And the small forward knows it is important for NBA action to return to the capital on a regular basis if basketball is to become a popular sport in the United Kingdom.

“I’m always excited when it (NBA Global Games London) happens — there’s always hope that the UK will start taking basketball more seriously,” said the 31-year-old.

“The NBA is serious about it and wants to bring awareness and let the fans be a part of it.

“I had the chance to play (in London) when we played the Utah Jazz when I was with the Chicago Bulls and because I’m from London I really enjoyed it.

“All my team-mates enjoyed the city, loved the fans and the game. When you’re from the US, going to the UK is an easy transition — it’s culturally very similar, especially the language and everything.”

•Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena in London on January 12 as part of NBA Global Games London 2017. The game is live on BT Sport or via NBA LEAGUE PASS (www.nba.tv).

Keywords: United Kingdom United States London

Latest East London Sports News

Weir ruled out for rest of the season

19:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir moves the ball forward against Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards will be without midfielder for lengthy period of time after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage at Exeter City

Deng excited for Global Games return

18:00
LA Lakers small forward Luol Deng (pic: NBAE/Getty)

Denver Nuggets and Indiand Pacers face off at The O2 Arena on January 12

Bilic: The story with Zaza at West Ham is over

15:35 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Simone Zaza appeals during the game

Hammers boss says Italian striker is finished with the club

New Essex FA chief executive Walshe relishing role

14:00
Brendan Walshe is the new chief executive of the Essex FA (pic essexfa.com)

Latest news from the county football office

O’s Clark on target for East Thurrock against Colchester

14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient loanee Michael Clark scores for East Thurrock during their Essex Senior Cup tie against Colchester United (pic: Mikey Cartwright/www.ponderosapics.photoshelter.com).

Find out what Michael Clark, Sammy Moore, Freddy Moncur, Charlie Grainger plus five current academy players have done over the past week at non-league clubs

West Ham boss is a big fan of Sunderland and Brentford strikers

13:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Sunderland's Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic looks to Defoe and Hogan to strengthen his squad

Gazi backing Sporting Bengal to cut down Forest!

12:30 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

The east Londoners go into clash at Mile End Stadium full of confidence after three-match unbeaten run

Edwards: Orient know what to expect from Barnet

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s boss discusses January transfer window and Southend United register interest in Jay Simpson again

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Edwards: Orient know what to expect from Barnet

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Exeter City vs Leyton Orient

Jay Simpson in action at Wycombe Wanderer, whichs looks to have been his final appearance for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient player ratings: A disaster in Devon

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma fires over after beating three Exeter City players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s Clark on target for East Thurrock against Colchester

Leyton Orient loanee Michael Clark scores for East Thurrock during their Essex Senior Cup tie against Colchester United (pic: Mikey Cartwright/www.ponderosapics.photoshelter.com).

Benedicic and Doherty depart Brisbane Road

Zan Benedicic (centre) looks on as Leyton Orient's Myles Judd runs with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now