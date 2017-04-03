British Lionhearts reveal team to fight French

Great Britain's Galal Yafai (pic David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

York Hall set to host crunch WSB clash

Galal Yafai, Peter McGrail and Conor Loftus have all been named in the British Lionhearts team for their home match in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) against the France Fighting Roosters at York at York Hall on Thursday.

The trio are unbeaten this season and starred in the team’s recent 5-0 victory against the Morocco Atlas Lions.

They will be joined in the Lionhearts line-up by overseas selections, Zoltan Harcsa of Hungary and Croatian heavyweight Joesp-Bepo Filip.

Tickets for the match, labelled ‘Le Boxing Crunch’, are available at theticketfactory.com and the Lionhearts go into the fixture on a winning streak after a 3-2 victory away to France in the reverse fixture in February and consecutive 5-0 home wins against Morocco and Italy.

Both teams currently have 10 points and the result of Thursday’s fixture will go a long way toward deciding which team finishes the regular season top of Group B in the WSB.

Light-flyweight Yafai represented Team GB in Rio last summer and said: “We are in good form and looking to get another win against the France and hopefully finishing top of the table in our group.

“I love boxing at York Hall. There is always a good home crowd and I will make sure I put on another great performance, as both my brothers (Gamal and Khalid) will be there along with friends and family.”

Leeds-born light-welterweight Loftus will be making his second appearance in WSB after impressing on his debut with a unanimous win.

He said: “I had a great experience against Morocco last time and just want to get out there again and make sure I get that win.

“My WSB debut was a bit worrying for me as it was my first bout at light-welterweight, however, I will be a lot more confident going in to the ring this time, as I know I can make the weight and perform well at it.”

Rising star McGrail completes the trio of boxers from the GB Boing squad in the Lionhearts team and comes into the fixture after earning a silver medal in the recent Under-22 European Championships in Romania.

The bantamweight from Liverpool said: “I am feeling confident and I am ready for whoever they put in front of me. I have just been away and won a silver medal at the Under 22 European Championships where I put in some good performances against some tough opponents, so I can’t wait to get back out there at York Hall in front of the home crowd.

“My mum, dad and brothers will all be there plus I know there will be loads of people watching at home on TV.

“I love boxing at York Hall. The atmosphere is boss and it gives you confidence going into the ring when you can hear everyone cheering for you. You know that everyone is behind you and you get cheered every time you land a shot.”

The British Lionhearts franchise is supported by UK Sport and more details on the Lionhearts and WSB are available at worldseriesboxing.com and by following the team on twitter at @Brit_Lionhearts.