Former boxing foes are all friends in older age

16:00 21 December 2016

Len Whaley

Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

Archant

There is a unique bond between boxers that brings former rivals together at the ex-fighters clubs that meet regularly around the country.

It is strange that boxing, the most violent sport with rivalry running high in many bitter battles, sees old adversaries in their 60s, 70s and even 80s enjoying each others’ company at regular get-togethers.

These are reflected on a local level at the meetings of the local ex-boxers associations – the long-flourishing London EBA and the newly-formed Essex EBA, which is just two years old, but already a great success.

There are close links between the two groups, reflected by the production of a new tribute to ‘Smiling’ Sammy McCarthy, the former British champion and east London’s big attraction in the 1950s.

Stan KennedyStan Kennedy

It’s 60 years since Stepney’s British champion stepped up for the last of his 53 fights, but his career is revived in the pages of ‘The Sammy McCarthy Scrapbook 1951-1957’.

The tribute to the former champion, who celebrated his 85th birthday in September, has been compiled by the two men who launched the Essex Ex-Boxers Association in chairman Tommy Burling and secretary Raymond Lee.

Burling, from Manor Park, and Lee, who lives in Hornchurch, produced the scrapbook in order ‘to document the career of one of Britain’s best known boxers’.

The book brings back the 1950s fight scene, reproducing the newspaper reports and photographs alongside the boxing bills of the day.

“As a member of both Essex and London EBAs, Sammy is such a popular figure and the book is our tribute,” says Lee, who admits he is shocked by the success of the Essex section in just two years.

“We already have some 134 members and it’s growing all the time,” added the secretary of the Essex group, who meet on the third Sunday of every month at the Southend Naval and Military club.

Former boxers travel from far and wide to attend the monthly meetings of the London Ex-Boxers at the William Blake pub in Old Street, EC1 on the first Sunday of the month, with their next meeting taking place on January 8.

Former West Hammer Johnny Kramer fought the top welterweights and middleweights in a 68-fight, 11-year career in the 1960s and makes a 100-mile round trip from his home in Canterbury, Kent, to attend.

And he comes face-to-face with Bethnal Green welterweight Albert Carroll, now 81, whose 56th and final fight was a two-round defeat against Kramer at West Ham Baths in January 1962.

They exchange firm handshakes and friendly smiles as Carroll recalls: “This ‘so and so’ gave me a real hiding when we fought, but it’s always good to meet up again.”

Another regular at both London and Essex meetings is Stan Kennedy, a six-round featherweight from Dagenham who was the first signing of a bright young manager named Terry Lawless back in 1961.

Kennedy launched a long line of fighting men under the Lawless banner as the east London manager went on to develop one of the most successful stables in British boxing history in the gym above the Royal Oak pub in Canning Town.

Lawless guided a string of fighters to British, European and world titles and one of the global rulers, WBC light-middleweight king Maurice Hope, is also a London EBA member.

“World champions and supporting bout fighters get together at our meetings and have a good time,” smiles Kennedy.

“They all make the Ex-Boxers Associations something special and long may they continue.”

n ‘The Sammy McCarthy Scrapbook 1951-1957’ includes a revealing foreword by leading sports journalist and author Norman Giller and can be purchased from Raymond Lee at 5 Broadhurst Walk, South Hornchurch, RM13 7HD and is priced £10 (plus £2.50 p&p).

