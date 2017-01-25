Search

Repton earn rewards in Wales

15:30 25 January 2017

Len Whaley

Repton youngster Joe Cooper with coach Bobby Beck

Archant

Junior squad impress at Port Talbot

Repton BC’s junior squad returned from Port Talbot after powering to a 13-3 win over a strong Welsh team.

The Bethnal Green club, under head junior coach Bobby Beck, maintained their reputation and their top boxer of the day Jorge Anderson sparkled against triple Welsh champion Liam Thomas taking a unanimous verdict.

Nelson Smith, a 2016 National champion, defeated Callum Copp and cousin Kenny made it a win double for the family as he boxed well for a points verdict over Adam Lawrence in an all-action clash.

Brothers Leo and Robert Lacourt also scored a family double in crowd-pleasing style, with Leo outpointing Joe Anthony and Robert beating Korben Crocker.

In a battle of champions, William Oliphant, Repton’s junior cadet title-holder, used his reach advantage to land accurate punches and overcome multi-titled Ioan Croft.

Also winning with bright displays for the east Londoners were Mark Cooper, who outpointed Rio Waters, and George Barker, who took the verdict against Dan Sidorenko.

The only stoppage of the day saw Repton’s Shaihiem Sommerville halt Luke Connor in the third round.

The club’s latest prospects also shone, with two 10-year-olds winning their debuts in style.

Joe Cooper outpointed Mickey O’Sullivan for his victory, while Patrick Docherty defeated the aggressive George Davis.

Repton’s emerging talent continued with two more promising debut victories as Max Glennister outscored Isaac Lovell and Frankie Joyce defeated Jayden Reynolds.

But a tight verdict went in favour of Garan Croft against Repton’s George Smith, while split decisions went against Alfie Gaskin, beaten by Kieran Bevan, and Tom Baker, who lost against Aaron Joses.

n Repton’s Michael Burke showed his skills by outpointing tough Callum Peploe (Hillcrest) on the Stonebridge show.

The club make their annual visit to Sunderland on February 3, when they will face a North-East Select team.

*Shey Wilson (Lansbury) put another win on his record when outpointing Tommy Lake (Northolt) on the West Ham show at the Fight for Peace gym in North Woolwich.

*Former British champion Jimmy Batten celebrates the 40th anniversary of his title success with a charity run on Saturday.

Batten will start from the Lord Nelson pub in Millwall at 11am and is raising funds for the Freddie Mills Childrens’ fund.

He is also hosting a reunion of former Repton boxers at the Carlton Arms in Bancroft Road, Stepney on Thursday, February 2.

