Search

Advanced search

Essex try to draw positives as Durham dig in

PUBLISHED: 17:38 04 April 2017

Martin Smith at Chelmsford

Ravi Bopara hits out for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ravi Bopara hits out for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Durham MCCU (187 & 124-2) drew with Essex (333 & 356-5 dec)

Jason Marshall led the resistance as Durham students asked questions of an Essex attack that will be looking to bowl out Division One teams twice in a match when the Specsavers County Championship season starts on Friday.

Ryan ten Doeschate rotated his seven-man bowling attack to no avail as Durham frustrated Essex through two sessions of the third and final day of the warm-up game.

The two captains finally shook hands on the draw at eight minutes past five, two overs into the final hour, with Essex still needing eight wickets and Durham 379 runs short of their 503 target.

By then, Marshall and Ed Pollock had eked out an unbeaten 77 for the third wicket with Marshall collecting 41.

Only Matt Dixon, who looked particularly lively after missing much of last season with injury, gained any reward, his brace coming inside two overs midway through the afternoon.

Despite just missing the outside edge on numerous occasions, Jamie Porter and Aaron Beard in particular struggled to find a way through.

Durham’s opening pair, Will Fraine and Jack Clark, set the tone by digging in tenaciously from the start. At one point they went 19 balls without scoring before Clark scampered a single. Their cause, though, was helped when Varun Chopra put down Fraine at first slip.

Dixon struck in the 19th over when Nick Browne took a chest-high catch at third slip to remove Fraine. Clark went in Dixon’s next over, caught by substitute Callum Taylor at cover.

The highlight of a dour 30-over afternoon session, in which the students crept to 67 for two, came when Jason Marshall gave himself room to pull Porter for six over mid-wicket.

Before play started, Nick Browne retired out on 113 to allow other batsmen time at the crease and Ravi Bopara joined Dan Lawrence to add 44 in nearly an hour. Lawrence (43) chipped Abhiraj Singh down Joe Cooke’s throat at deep mid-off, before Bopara and ten Doeschate upped the tempo ahead of a lunch-time declaration.

Bopara reached his half-century from 67 balls and celebrated by hitting Singh out of the attack with a six over mid-on.

Ten Doeschate then hammered Darrel Williams’s first ball for six to cow corner during an over in which he moved from eight to 26.

After lifting Williams for a second six, Bopara fell two balls later as he went for another, slightly straighter this time, and holed out to Cooke for 75.

The fifth-wicket stand with ten Doeschate (47 not out) was worth 95 in 14.1 overs and the most enterprising part of an ultimately disappointing day.

Keywords: Jamie Porter Ravi Bopara Nick Browne Dan Lawrence

Latest East London Sports News

Essex try to draw positives as Durham dig in

53 minutes ago Martin Smith at Chelmsford

Durham MCCU (187 & 124-2) drew with Essex (333 & 356-5 dec)

Leyton Orient player ratings: Positives despite the defeat

17:00

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-0 loss at home to Wycombe Wanderers in League Two on Saturday

Gazi delighted with Bengal’s comeback at Barkingside

15:30 George Sessions

Mile End Stadium boss full of praise for Side’s Gursel Gulfer and Ilford manager Allan Fenn after doing battle with both recently

Liburd: Red card was crucial

13:00 George Sessions

Striker, on loan from Stevenage, felt O’s performed well under new boss Omer Riza and were unlucky against the Chairboys

Slow start costs East London

12:00

East London 22 Harlow 32

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

10:00

Thirds clinch top spot in seven-goal thriller

Bengal end Barkingside’s nine-match unbeaten league run

08:33 George Sessions

Two east London clubs produced a four-goal thriller at Cricklefield Stadium with Imrul Gazi’s team coming out on top

London Lions lose as Cheshire Phoenix rise

07:25 Phil Groves

Cheshire Phoenix 111 London Lions 94

Breaking news

Man, 73, arrested by detectives investigating murder in Bow

29 minutes ago

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man collapsed and died following a fight on a bus in Bow.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Wycombe manager Ainsworth more than happy to help O’s

O’s boss Riza: I need to control my emotions

Orient boss frustrated with referee after Wycombe loss

Riza’s Orient suffer record-equalling defeat at home

Liburd: Red card was crucial

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now