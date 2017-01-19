Search

Havering Sixth Form cut down Waltham Forest in week nine of Essex Cricket Board’s FE ‘Chance to Shine’ tournament

13:00 19 January 2017

Don McDermott

Latest action from the Chance to Shine indoor cricket competition at UEL (pic UEL)

Archant

Barking & Dagenham suffer loss at University of East London's SportsDock after thrilling encounter with Norlington

Havering Sixth Form made things tight at the top of the table with a win against Waltham Forest in week nine of the Essex Cricket Board’s FE ‘Chance to Shine’ indoor cricket tournament at the University of East London’s SportsDock.

Against Waltham Forest, Havering went in to have a knock and were solid for much of the innings. Openers Kudiwa Kamudyariwa and Harry Gilhan put up an opening partnership of 71 before Kamudyariwa was run out by Faizan Baig for 26 runs from 16 deliveries.

His dismissal marked a difficult period for Havering as Gilham departed next ball, caught for 21 by Baig off the bowling of Sadiq Kamal. New man Abdal Altaf was then bowled first ball by Kamal to make Havering 71-3 in the sixth over.

But Oliver White knocked a quick-fire 23 runs from 11 balls and Ammar Khan contributed 13 as Havering finished their 10 overs with 117-4.

In reply, Waltham Forest made a weak start as Kamal was caught for 11 by White with Altaf bowling and Imran Ahmad was run out for eight by White.

Baig and Rizwan Khan steadied the chase, however. Baig scorched 32 runs from 14 with three fours before he was dismissed by Altaf, and Khan was equally impressive, tallying 29 from 17 balls with a pair of boundaries.

But Havering’s bowling attack was too clean, allowing just 19 extras — compared to the 34 conceded by their opponents — and Waltham Forest lost all their wickets with three balls remaining to lose by seven runs.

Norlington took down Barking & Dagenham for their first victory of the season in the second match at UEL.

The winless side won the toss and put their opponents into bat, who immediately lost opener Rahul Kainth for a four-ball duck to the bowling of Osaid Waheed.

Gurpreet Singh and new man Saad Rashid steadied the innings, constructing a 51-run partnership before Rashid was run out for 17 off 12 by Ishaq Muhammad.

Osama Imtiaz was in next and scored a handy knock of 14 before he departed, stumped by Sumeet Nandra off Waheed.

Jamal Richards finally ran out Singh for a stellar 29 runs from 16 deliveries with three fours, and the Barking and Dagenham innings faded after that.

Kasim Hussain was dismissed for just four runs and Waheed took this third wicket, bowling Muhaimeen Choudhury for a duck to put Barking and Dagenham all out for 92 runs in 9.3 overs.

Waheed finished with three wickets from three overs, while allowing 28 runs, but Norlington also lost one of their openers quickly in their reply, as Nandra was caught by Choudhury for four run off Rashid.

But Jamal Richards starred, smashing 27 off 10 with one four and a six before retiring. Ibadullah Lughmani scored 12 and was then run out by Singh while Tallal Ahmed knocked 16 from eight as Norlington moved towards the target.

Muhammad and Waheed added six runs each and then Richards returned, adding seven more to his score to take his total to 34 from 15 and push Norlington over the line with four balls to spare for a one-wicket win. In the losing effort, Rashid took 3-26 in three overs of work.

