Search

Advanced search

Newham College get better of Norlington at UEL

15:00 13 January 2017

Don McDermott

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Archant

Students return to indoor cricket action at SportsDock

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UELAction from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Newham College started the new year with a hand-fought victory over Norlington College in week eight of the Essex Cricket Board’s FE “Chance to Shine” indoor cricket tournament at UEL SportsDock.

Norlington won the toss and put Newham into bat and the leaders got off to a great start thanks to openers Muhammad Rahim and Atesaam Syed.

Rahim was the first to depart, stumped by Sumeet Nandra off the bowling of Ishaq Muhammad, but not before scoring 20 runs from 16 deliveries.

Syed put together an innings of 22 off 13 balls and was then bowled by Tallal Ahmed.

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UELAction from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Muhammad got back in the action for Norlington, running out Nas Ahmed for eight, and the innings began to unravel a bit for Newham as Irfan Ghuthus departed for eight and Khaqan Adbullah was caught by Jamal Richards for a duck.

But Shafi Uddin added an unbeaten eight runs late on and the good start from Rahim and Syed was enough to give Newham a respectable total of 93-5 from their 10 overs.

In reply, Norlington got off to a shaky start with opener Nandra run out for five by Ahmed.

But Tallal Ahmed was next man in and built a brilliant partnership with Richards to give Norlington an excellent chance at reaching their target.

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UELAction from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Richards retired after scoring 27 from 18 balls, including a boundary, but then the chase went slightly awry for Norlington.

Ibadullah Lughmani was run out for duck by Rahim and Ishaq Muhammad was caught by Ghusthus for six off Syed’s bowling.

Needing seven to win from two balls, Osaid Waheed was run out for a duck by Khaqan Adbullah and although Ahmed scored three from the final ball to finish on 23 not out, it was not enough as Newham won by three runs.

Keywords: Newham College

Latest East London Sports News

McCallum returns to Portsmouth as a different character

27 minutes ago Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

23-year-old made ‘stupid mistake’ during his loan at Fratton Park, but the costly incident helped him grow up

Newham College get better of Norlington at UEL

15:00 Don McDermott
Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Students return to indoor cricket action at SportsDock

Pickett to bow out in London

14:00
Brad Pickett (right) in action against Iuri Alcantara in October (pic: Pete Byrne/PA Wire/Press Association Images)

Bow native named on initial bill for March 18 event

Edwards wants O’s to embrace Pompey challenge

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club travel to south coast following a poor start to 2017, but have Sammy Moore available again

FA People’s Cup returns!

08:30
This year�s FA People�s Cup - a nationwide five-a-side competition run in partnership with BBC Get Inspired - is going to start next month (pic: Essex FA).

Entry is free with over 35,000 players taking part last year with the final being played in Sheffield

McCallum ready to fight for Orient’s Football League status

Yesterday, 17:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum makes a nuisance of himself against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former West Ham United striker discusses the prospect of relegation, repaying Andy Edwards faith and Robbie Weir’s ACL injury

Andre Olley puts legends on canvas

Yesterday, 15:00 Len Whaley
Andre Olley with his picture of boxing greats Rocky Marciano and Muhammad Ali at the Peacock gym.

Boxing trainer paints in spare time

Bengal boss not taking struggling Burnham lightly

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club have won three of their last four games, but won’t take anything for granted this weekend

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards wants O’s to embrace Pompey challenge

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Relegation is a serious threat for O’s

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline against Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simpson makes Philadelphia switch

Jay Simpson fires home the only goal of the game for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley - his last goal for the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now