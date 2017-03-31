Search

Newham College lift Chance to Shine trophy again

PUBLISHED: 15:30 31 March 2017

Don McDermott

Action from the final round of Chance to Shine League

Action from the final round of Chance to Shine League

Archant

Champions end season with silverware

Action from the final round of Chance to Shine League

Newham College were awarded their Chance to Shine trophy on Wednesday, while NewVic defeated Barking and Dagenham in the final game of the Essex Cricket Board’s FE Chance to Shine indoor cricket tournament at the UEL SportsDock.

After being crowned as champions for a fourth straight year, Newham captain Muhammad Rahim said: “This is my first year as captain so I was feeling the pressure but I’m really pleased with how the season went. To win the tournament four years in a row is unbelievable!”

Their starting wicketkeeper, Irfan Guthus added: “I came to Newham College to be a part of a winning team and I’m glad we have kept the run going. I want to say thanks to our coach who always supports and helps us do our best. Being champions is an amazing feeling!”

The tournament was hosted, as always, at the University of East London SportsDock and UEL’s Director of Sport David Cosford was enthusiastic about the success of the tournament yet again, adding: “We are delighted to have again hosted the league at SportsDock. Indoor cricket has proved very popular here, and we hope that many of the young players may consider choosing UEL to study at and play cricket for in the future.”

Action from the final round of Chance to Shine League

Essex Cricket’s Head of Operations Dan Feist also spoke warmly about Chance to Shine and the work that Essex Cricket do in the East London community.

“The FE league not only provides the opportunity for the development of players within East London but has become a key part of the transition and pathway for cricketers in and around East London,” Feist said. “This is not only a key foundation for the area but it also supports in the joining up of the One Team, One Dream Cricket Strategy for Essex Cricket.

“Following the success of the winter, it will be great once again to see these players developing their skills outdoors now and looking to push into Essex Development programmes and enjoying their own club and team success throughout the summer.”

In the day’s match, NewVic went in to bat and quickly ran up a large total. Manav Patel, Abdullah Khan and Arsalan Khan all scored 25 runs, with Kalim Khan contributing 12. The lower order tacked on a few runs as well and NewVic finished their innings on an impressive 134-3.

Action from the final round of Chance to Shine League

Barking and Dagenham never really got going in reply, although opener Prince Ummachan did scored 17 runs. But Osama Imtiaz was run out for six, Rahul Kainth departed for duck and Gurpreet Singh added just one as they slid to 31-1 after four overs.

Saad Rashid came in and scored the only two boundaries of the Barking and Dagenham innings, while Muhaimeen Choudhury contributed seven runs.

But it was not nearly enough as NewVic won by 54 runs.

“It’s been a huge pleasure supporting the UEL Chance to Shine FE Indoor Cricket League out of SportsDock,” said organiser Arfan Akram.

“It’s now in to its fifth year and has grown from strength to strength. A huge amount of credit must go to all the participants and their coaches and college staff.

“A number of players have progressed from the Indoor League in to UEL and also Essex Cricket Development team.

“This would not have been possible without the support of key partners such as Chance to Shine, UEL SportsDock and Essex Cricket.

“Congrats to Newham in winning the title four years in a row and huge congrats to Havering Sixth Form for achieving runners-up in their third year of participating.”

