Back-to-back wins for Sporting Bengal

A Sporting Bengal player goes on the attack (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal 1 Hullbridge 0

Sporting Bengal made it back-to-back wins at Mile End Stadium with a slender success over Hullbridge.

The visitors arrived in east London sitting in sixth place, while Bengal had climbed off the bottom of the table following their 3-2 victory over Redbridge in midweek.

But Imrul Gazi’s men defied the formbook once again to bank another three points, thanks to a 13th-minute own goal from Luke Osborne, who headed past his own keeper Lewis Catling.

Jimmy Cox saw a bicycle kick for the visitors from a Luca Frankis cross blocked by a Sporting defender midway through the first half, then had another effort saved by Dwayne Esprit.

The home side might have won by a more convincing margin but wasted some good chances with poor finishing, while Catling made a good save on 55 minutes and saw Sam Taylor clear off the goalline on the hour.

Cox had an effort ruled out for offside on 70 minutes, while the hosts hit the outside of a post moments later.

Not that it mattered at the final whistle and Gazi could not hide his delight, taking to social media to post: “Buzzin...Back to back wins, against 2 good sides. @SportingBengal boys have deserved these wins too. So proud tonight #SportingFamily.”

Sporting Bengal welcome Wadham Lodge to Mile End Stadium on Wednesday in their final match of 2016.

Sporting Bengal: Esprit, Adjei, Cameron, Choudhury, Jama, Meikle, Noble, Redwood, Vaughan, Wheeler, Wright. Subs: Garcia, Ahmed, Da Silva, Hussain, McIntosh.

*Tower Hamlets saw their clash at Burnham Ramblers postponed due to heavy fog at Leslie Field.

Ade Abayomi’s men are due to visit Waltham Forest in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy on Wednesday, in their last outing of 2016.