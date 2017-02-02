Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Ade Abayomi’s Tower Hamlets squad braced for big Burnham Ramblers battles

16:00 02 February 2017

Action from Tower Hamlets' clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from Tower Hamlets' clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi discusses his advisory role at Kick It Out after a decent week for the Mile End Stadium club

Action from Tower Hamlets' clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards)Action from Tower Hamlets' clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets face fellow Essex Senior League strugglers Burnham Ramblers twice over the next week and know they must improve their form to stop them dropping even further down the table.

Ade Abayomi’s team suffered a 4-1 loss at home to Takeley on Saturday, before exiting the Challenge Cup after a 7-1 reverse against Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium.

Hamlets have fallen to 20th in the table now and are only five points above Ramblers, who are at the foot of the standings with 15 points.

Abayomi’s side host Burnham this weekend, before travelling to Leslie Field next Tuesday (February 7) and both are pivotal fixtures.

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hullbridge Sports at the Mile End Stadium (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hullbridge Sports at the Mile End Stadium (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Sporting Bengal United visit in-form Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday looking to move up the table after leapfrogging Hamlets.

Codey Cameron netted for the Mile End Stadium club at Wadham Lodge last weekend to pick up a point after a 1-1 draw and bounce back having lost 3-1 at home to Eton Manor last Wednesday (January 25).

Imrul Gazi’s team did suffer a 3-0 defeat to leaders Barking on Tuesday in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy, but will seek to show more signs of improvement on Saturday away to the Robins.

It has been a decent week for the Sporting Bengal boss after he joined Kick It Out in an advisory role for activity to be undertaken by the organisation at grassroots level.

Gazi said: “This is a massive opportunity as it has been a passion of mine to work in the football industry and for an organisation such as Kick It Out.

“I see Kick It Out as a platform where people from across all levels of the game can come to share experiences. It’s important that we share good and bad experiences from the community so we can learn from them.

“I want to focus on the good activity that is happening, particularly in the London area, so that we can highlight that equality and inclusion are a good thing for this sport and communities everywhere.”

Related articles

Keywords: Ade Abayomi London Sawbridgeworth Town

Latest East London Sports News

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old discusses Webb’s positive character and how former under-18s boss won’t shy away from tough decisions at Brisbane Road

Abayomi’s squad braced for big Burnham battles

16:00 George Sessions
Action from Tower Hamlets' clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi discusses his advisory role at Kick It Out after a decent week for the Mile End Stadium club

Are West Ham back to square one after second Man City mauling?

15:32 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic left crestfallen by four-goal defeat

Orient players and fans can’t stop believing yet!

14:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient winger Sandro Semedo shows his disappointment at the final whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s play seven League Two games in February and now is the time for the squad at Brisbane Road to stand up and be counted

Pickett: Strange preparing for last fight

13:30 Ned Keating
Brad Pickett works out ahead of his next UFC outing in London (pic UFC)

Bantamweight set to end pro career at the O2 Arena on March 18

Our West Ham ratings: Who was the least bad against Manchester City?

11:15 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Andy Carroll speak with match referee Kevin Friend

See if you agree with our assessment of the Hammers from the 4-0 home drubbing by City

Roach and Happe ensure Histon keep winning

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's young goalkeeper Sam Roach in action for Histon (pic: Mark Hopkin).

Young defender Michael Clark returned to Brisbane Road this week along with fellow loanees Rian McLean, Sam Alderson and Pat Adamson

West Ham suffer another humiliating home defeat to Manchester City

Yesterday, 21:54 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers suffered deja vu as City cruised to a four-midable victory at the London Stadium

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Edwards backs ‘natural finisher’ Liburd to shine at O’s

Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Ulrich move no more!

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Green links up with O’s

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now