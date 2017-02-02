Essex Senior League: Ade Abayomi’s Tower Hamlets squad braced for big Burnham Ramblers battles

Action from Tower Hamlets' clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi discusses his advisory role at Kick It Out after a decent week for the Mile End Stadium club

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Tower Hamlets' clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards) Action from Tower Hamlets' clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets face fellow Essex Senior League strugglers Burnham Ramblers twice over the next week and know they must improve their form to stop them dropping even further down the table.

Ade Abayomi’s team suffered a 4-1 loss at home to Takeley on Saturday, before exiting the Challenge Cup after a 7-1 reverse against Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium.

Hamlets have fallen to 20th in the table now and are only five points above Ramblers, who are at the foot of the standings with 15 points.

Abayomi’s side host Burnham this weekend, before travelling to Leslie Field next Tuesday (February 7) and both are pivotal fixtures.

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hullbridge Sports at the Mile End Stadium (pic: Bridge Photo Shop). Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hullbridge Sports at the Mile End Stadium (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Sporting Bengal United visit in-form Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday looking to move up the table after leapfrogging Hamlets.

Codey Cameron netted for the Mile End Stadium club at Wadham Lodge last weekend to pick up a point after a 1-1 draw and bounce back having lost 3-1 at home to Eton Manor last Wednesday (January 25).

Imrul Gazi’s team did suffer a 3-0 defeat to leaders Barking on Tuesday in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy, but will seek to show more signs of improvement on Saturday away to the Robins.

It has been a decent week for the Sporting Bengal boss after he joined Kick It Out in an advisory role for activity to be undertaken by the organisation at grassroots level.

Gazi said: “This is a massive opportunity as it has been a passion of mine to work in the football industry and for an organisation such as Kick It Out.

“I see Kick It Out as a platform where people from across all levels of the game can come to share experiences. It’s important that we share good and bad experiences from the community so we can learn from them.

“I want to focus on the good activity that is happening, particularly in the London area, so that we can highlight that equality and inclusion are a good thing for this sport and communities everywhere.”