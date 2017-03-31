Essex Senior League: Allan Fenn targets strong display at home to Sporting Bengal United after recent defeats

Ilford manager Allan Fenn is desperate for his team to get back on track at home to local rivals Sporting Bengal United in the Essex Senior League this Saturday after a difficult week.

The Foxes suffered a 2-0 loss on Tuesday night at Takeley to disappointingly exit the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy just three days after a 4-1 defeat away to division rivals Enfield.

It has been a poor week for Fenn and his squad, but they are looking to put things right on Saturday at home to Bengal.

He said: “The form we are in right now, it doesn’t matter who we face and players shouldn’t become bad overnight, but it looks that way.

“It wouldn’t make a difference if we were playing the leaders Barking or bottom of the table Haringey & Waltham on Saturday, as any side would fancy their chances against us.

“We have to start being a team again and stop playing like individuals because that is what is happening right now.

“I want us to get all three points against Sporting Bengal, but more importantly I want to see a good performance.”

Fenn knows how big this week is for Ilford, as they look to ensure the season doesn’t end on a disappointing note.

After exiting the Trophy on Tuesday, the Foxes remain in only one more tournament – the League Challenge Cup.

Next Wednesday (April 5) FC Romania visit Cricklefield Stadium with the winner going through to the semi-finals against Sawbridgeworth Town.

“The whole season is riding on one game now and what a team to be up against,” said Fenn.

“We have drawn with FC Romania and beaten them once, but we were very fortunate in both of the matches.

“They are a good footballing side that can beat anybody on their day, but our whole season rests on this.

“We have had a tough week, but hopefully we can have a good performance on Saturday and we can build on that.

“This is a real test of my managerial skills because at the moment I have 11 individuals out on the pitch.

“I have always put out sides that are organised and full of character and enthusiasm, but that is not the case right now, so I will be making changes.”