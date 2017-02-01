Search

Essex Senior League: Barking progress past Sporting Bengal United in Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy

08:50 01 February 2017

Barking's Steve Willis looks to profit against some drastic Clapton defending (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy second round: Barking 3 Sporting Bengal United 0

Player/joint-manager Steve Willis’ celebrated his 100th appearance for Barking in style by helping the Blues to a 3-0 success at home to Sporting Bengal United in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy.

The defender’s first match for the Mayesbrook Park club was way back in November 2008 during a brief spell in the club, but Willis would no doubt have been pleased to bring up his landmark in style.

Omari Delgado hit a brace for Barking in the win, with Max Watters, who was recently called up to the England Schoolboys squad, grabbing the other for the hosts.

The Blues will now take on the winner of the tie between Burnham Ramblers and Wadham Lodge in the quarter-finals.

Before that, though, they will look to get back to winning ways in the league away to Hullbridge Sports on Saturday having been beaten by Clapton at the weekend.

Bengal, meanwhile, are also on the road on Saturday as they make the trip to Sawbridgeworth Town.

