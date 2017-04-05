Essex Senior League: Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer bemoans pooor second half after defeat to Sporting Bengal United

Side saw nine-game unbeaten run come to an end

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer believes some of his players were just going through the motions during a 3-1 defeat at home to Sporting Bengal United in the Essex Senior League.

Side took the lead at Cricklefield in the 24th minute through Kai Heather, but the former Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder was forced off with injury at half-time.

That was only the start of the woe for the hosts as Bengal ran riot after the interval, scoring three times to take all three points.

And Gulfer was disappointed in team’s failure to capitalise on a good opening 45 minutes before crumbling to a first defeat in nine league games.

“We should have been two or three goals up at half-time, but Kai went off injured and we fell apart in the second half,” he said.

“The performance was not like us and we made mistakes for the first two Sporting Bengal goals.

“Some of the players looked like they just can’t wait for the season to end, so it’s difficult at the minute.”

The loss against Bengal was Side’s first game in 10 days following a 1-1 draw with struggling Haringey & Waltham on March 25.

By comparison, Sporting had played on Saturday, and Gulfer believes the difference in the two team’s match sharpness eventually swung the game away from Side.

“Our lack of match fitness probably told in the end and it’s tough having no game for 10 days,” he added.