Essex Senior League: Boss Gursel Gulfer believes Barkingside can upset Dulwich Hamlet in London Senior Cup

13:00 24 January 2017

A Barkingside player goes on the attack against Sporting Bengal (pic Tim Edwards)

Side manager talks up chances of a surprise and discusses Saturday’s win over Sporting Bengal United

Barkingside boss Gursel Gulfer has backed his side to shock Dulwich Hamlet of the Ryman Premier in the second round of the London Senior Cup tonight (Tuesday).

Side make the trip to Champion Hill to face a Hamlet side who are currently 51 places above the Cricklefields club in the English football pyramid.

Gulfer is fully aware it will be a difficult task against a team chasing promotion to the National League South, but is eagerly anticipating the cup clash.

“We’ll have to park two buses, not just one!” joked Gulfer. “It’s a game all the boys are relishing.

“It’d be nice if we did progress and I believe we are capable of causing a shock. We’re the underdog, but I’ll be telling the boys we can do it.

“Last week in the same cup, Cockfosters, who are at the same level as us, only went out to Wingate & Finchley, who are in Dulwich’s league, on penalties.

“We have players in our squad who have the ability to do damage, but we all have to be on our ‘A’ game if we are to go through.”

Gulfer will hope Barkingside can carry on their good form after earning a 3-2 win away to Sporting Bengal United in the Essex Senior League on Saturday.

A hat-trick for David Laird gave Side the points, with the forward’s third goal coming as a stoppage-time winner at Mile End Stadium.

Gulfer was naturally pleased with the thrilling success, not least because the Cricklefields club were put under plenty of pressure by Bengal throughout.

“It was a good win, especially having been under the cosh for long spells, and to get the goal at the end was great.

“David did a really good job, as did the boys out wide and Luke With in creating space for others.

“It was a good three points against a side in form and we’re now unbeaten in our last five league games.”

