Essex Senior League: Eton Manor laud it over Sporting Bengal United again

09:00 26 January 2017

Sporting Bengal United in action at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Imrul Gazi’s team suffer third consecutive defeat after conceding twice in second half at Mile End Stadium

Sporting Bengal United suffered their third consecutive Essex Senior League defeat after losing 3-1 at home to Eton Manor last night.

Imrul Gazi and the rest of his staff did a fine job of getting the match at the Mile End Stadium on.

With most other local non-league games called off this week due to the frost, it was an impressive effort by the east Londoners.

They made the worst possible start, however, when Manor took the lead after two minutes as Michael Castle tapped in from close range.

Bengal equalised just past the half an hour mark when Codey Cameron fired home at the near post from a tight angle.

It remained level until half time, but the visitors started the second period strongly and soon got their reward.

Josh Sykes was fouled inside the area and Ben Bradbury just about managed to beat Dwayne Esprit from the spot.

Dan Crowie then added a third for Manor in the 74th minute with a low shot following an excellent run.

It means Bengal are still 20th on 19 points and only four above bottom of the table Burnham Ramblers. Next up for Gazi’s men is a trip to 18th placed Wadham Lodge this weekend.

Keywords: Essex Senior League

