Essex Senior League: Imrul Gazi backing Sporting Bengal United to cut down Waltham Forest!

A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival.

The east Londoners go into clash at Mile End Stadium full of confidence after three-match unbeaten run

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi believes his team will provide Waltham Forest with a tough test in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

The Mile End Stadium club play their first match of the year on Saturday against a side they lost 1-0 to on September 28.

Bengal finished 2016 with a three-match unbeaten run, yet sit second from bottom and are 22 points behind Forest.

Gazi said: “They are a very strong side and really organised, like most teams in the division.

“We were unlucky in the previous match and conceded with around 15 to 20 minutes to go and from a set-piece.

“Our personnel was slightly different then and now we are stronger, so hopefully we can get something from the game – that has to be our aim all the time just to get a positive result every time we play.”

Saturday will be Bengal’s first match in two-and-a-half weeks, but Gazi felt the break occurred at just the right time.

The east Londoners defeated Redbridge and Hullbridge Sports, before a 2-2 draw at home to Wadham Lodge to end 2016 unbeaten in three games.

It allowed the Bengal manager and his squad to go off for Christmas in positive mood about what is to come in the second half of the campaign.

Gazi added: “I got back from being up north for all of the holiday period earlier this week. I was with my family in Bradford and I definitely feel a lot better – it was good to put the phone away and switch off.

“The first half of the season has been a big learning curve for me and the break came at just the right time.

“I think the fact we finished the year so well also allowed me to enjoy the holiday period, but we are ready to kick on now.”

Tower Hamlets return to action with a trip to Haringey & Waltham this weekend, before hosting Eton Manor at Mile End Stadium on Monday looking to win for the first time since October 15 – a run of 13 matches in all competitions.