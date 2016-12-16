Search

Essex Senior League: Imrul Gazi certain Sporting Bengal United will keep climbing after Redbridge win

13:00 16 December 2016

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Haringey & Waltham at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

In-form Hullbridge Sports visit Mile End Stadium this weekend, but the east Londoners are full of confidence again

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi is aiming to finish 2016 on a high after Tuesday’s impressive victory at Redbridge in the Essex Senior League.

The east Londoners were two goals down at Oakside, yet hit back for a 3-2 win and moved off the bottom of the table.

Hullbridge Sports visit the Mile End Stadium this weekend, before Bengal finish the year with a home match against Wadham Lodge on Wednesday.

“Before the Redbridge game, I set myself a target of five points from our final three fixtures for 2016,” said Gazi.

“We’re actually ahead of that now, although I know it is not going to be easy with Hullbridge and Wadham Lodge to come.

“I’m tired of saying it, but we are still a work in progress and that includes me as a manager as well.”

Prior to Tuesday’s victory over Redbridge, Bengal were without a win for two months and stuck at the foot of the table.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Haringey & Waltham at the weekend and Gazi believes their poor tally of 12 points from 20 games is his fault.

He added: “The last few months have been a learning curve for me because I was a bit naive to think we could play football in this league.

“All the stick coming the team’s way I will take, but I have realised that now and in the last three or four games I’ve seen positives and green shoots.”

Bengal will face a difficult test on Saturday, however, with Hullbridge currently on a four-match winning streak.

The Essex club haven’t lost in the league since October 29, though did taste defeat at Berkhamsted in the FA Vase last month.

“In this division I don’t think anybody is unbeatable and you have seen already some crazy results this season,” said Gazi.

“A lot of the time it is about personnel and I’m sure after Tuesday, Hullbridge will be bringing their strongest team to us.

“They won’t want to lose like Redbridge did so we’re prepared for that and just need to give everything.”

