Essex Senior League: Imrul Gazi delighted with Sporting Bengal United’s comeback at Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 April 2017

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi gives the thumbs up sign after watching his team beat Barkingside 3-1 (pic: Steve Alison).

Archant

Mile End Stadium boss full of praise for Side’s Gursel Gulfer and Ilford manager Allan Fenn after doing battle with both recently

Sporting Bengal United players celebrate one of their goals against Barkingside (pic: Steve Alison).Sporting Bengal United players celebrate one of their goals against Barkingside (pic: Steve Alison).

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi sung the praises of his players after last night’s 3-1 win at Barkingside in the Essex Senior League.

The Mile End Stadium club came into the contest following defeats to Takeley (2-0) and Ilford (3-0) in recent weeks.

Barkingside took the lead at Cricklefield Stadium as well through Kai Heather, but the away side hit back to take the points.

“For the first time in a while we conceded a good goal last night because on Saturday we gifted Ilford two,” said Gazi.

“We suffered a couple of mad goalkeeping errors last weekend and that’s been the story of our season – a lack of concentration and mistakes.

“But for the first time in a long time a team worked hard for a goal against us and it was a good finish from their striker, yet other than that they have not really troubled us.

“We were comfortable and the pleasing thing about our second half performance is that the players went out there and did everything we asked them to do.”

Last night’s game was Bengal second in the space of three days at Cricklefield Stadium after visiting Ilford last Saturday.

Gazi’s team have more matches to prepare for as well with a trip to Haringey & Waltham coming up on Thursday.

Bengal also visit West Essex this weekend, so it was important the Mile End Stadium club picked up some points last night.

And Gazi revealed how much he enjoyed going up against Side boss Gursel Gulfer and Foxes manager Allan Fenn.

He added: “The schedule hasn’t been good to us, so it was really important we got something last night and to get the win was great.

“I have a lot of time for Gus. He is such a nice guy and I met him properly yesterday and he is such a character.

“I can really see why he is a bit of legend in the East End area for non-league football, so he’s a top bloke and I have got a lot of time for him.

“He was really hospitable as was Allan Fenn and everyone else at Ilford on Saturday, so it has been a pleasure to pit my wits against these managers.

“I am a novice and new to all of it and to get one over Gus last night was a definite plus for me.”

Keywords: Essex Senior League

Gazi delighted with Bengal's comeback at Barkingside

Mile End Stadium boss full of praise for Side's Gursel Gulfer and Ilford manager Allan Fenn after doing battle with both recently

