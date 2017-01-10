Search

Essex Senior League: Imrul Gazi felt Sporting Bengal United could have defeated Waltham Forest by more than five goals

17:00 10 January 2017

Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a 5-0 thrashing on Saturday to move up to 20th in the table

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi insisted his team could have won by more than five goals against Waltham Forest last weekend in the Essex Senior League.

The Mile End Stadium club extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 5-0 thrashing over Forest.

Jamalur Rahman hit a brace before further strikes from Bayo Cuino, David Vaughan and Abdi Samad completed the scoring.

“At the end of the game we were actually disappointed because it really could have been more,” said Gazi.

“It was one-way traffic and they were a very different Waltham Forest team to what we played before. They were all new, although I did see some positives for them.

“They had two or three exceptional players. I was speaking to their chairman and he said the old manager left in the week and took most of the squad with him.

“They had to put a whole new team out so I’m not sure what has happened to all the other players, but at the end of the day that isn’t my problem. I just needed to get three points and that’s what we did.”

It has boosted spirits in the Bengal camp ahead of training this evening and prior to Saturday’s fixture at Burnham Ramblers.

Gazi had spoken in the build-up to last weekend’s game how beneficial it was to get his squad in for training.

And the east Londoners saw the rewards on Saturday with their opening goal a move they worked on last Tuesday (January 3).

“We have training again tonight and like I said last week when we can train it makes a big difference,” said Gazi.

“It allows us to go through things with the players and always seems to make an impact in the next match.

“The first goal we scored on Saturday was from a set-piece and that is something we were working on last week.

“It was nice to see the type of stuff we have been doing in training coming off in a game scenario.”

Bengal’s victory moved them above Haringey & Waltham into 20th in the table and onto 19 points from 23 matches.

Keywords: Essex Senior League

