Essex Senior League: Imrul Gazi happy to see Sporting Bengal United keep it clean

14:00 20 December 2016

Luke Osborne (far, right) of Hullbridge Sports shows his disappointment after scoring an own goal against Sporting Bengal United (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Luke Osborne (far, right) of Hullbridge Sports shows his disappointment after scoring an own goal against Sporting Bengal United (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Archant

Mile End Stadium outfit beat Hullbridge Sports 1-0 on Saturday after Luke Osborne put through his own net

A Sporting Bengal United player lets fly against Hullbridge Sports on Saturday (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Imrul Gazi was delighted with the defensive showing of Sporting Bengal United during their 1-0 win over Hullbridge Sports on Saturday.

It was the east Londoners first clean sheet since their goalless draw with local rivals Tower Hamlets on October 3.

An own-goal in the first half by Luke Osborne was enough to give Bengal a second consecutive success.

“I was absolutely chuffed on Saturday. The result was brilliant of course, but keeping a clean sheet was massive,” said Gazi.

“We could have played another 90 minutes and I don’t think we would have conceded because we looked so comfortable.

“It is the first time all season I’ve felt like that and right now our back four is looking very strong.”

Bengal only needed one goal in the end, though they could have won by a bigger margin at Mile End Stadium.

It meant Gazi had overseen back-to-back victories after watching his side see off Redbridge 3-2 last Tuesday (December 13).

Prior to the win at Oakside, Bengal hadn’t tasted success since October 12 when they beat Clapton 3-1.

Gazi paid tribute to Hullbridge goalkeeper Lewis Catling after he prevented a bigger scoreline in east London.

“We could have won by more on Saturday because again we had some really good chances,” said the Bengal boss.

“Unfortunately our shooting boots weren’t on and Hullbridge’s young goalkeeper did really well.

“But I’ll take anything and I said to some of my coaches before the game I would have taken a point so to get three was brilliant.”

The return of goalkeeper Dwayne Esprit has boosted Bengal’s cause and Mark Wheeler has impressed while Jordan Meikle coming back has helped a lot.

Gazi hailed the performance of one of his midfielders during the weekend win over Hullbridge where 30 people were in attendance at Mile End.

He added: “The squad is getting there and I’ve added a few new additions recently who have helped a lot.

“Daryl Noble in midfield has been unbelievable recently and we’re all looking forward to the new year after playing Wadham Lodge tomorrow.”

Keywords: London

