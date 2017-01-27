Search

Essex Senior League: Imrul Gazi keen for Sporting Bengal United to get positive result at Wadham Lodge

15:00 27 January 2017

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi expects Wadham Lodge to provide another difficult test in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

The two clubs near the bottom of the table played out a 2-2 draw at Mile End Stadium on December 21 and do battle again on Saturday.

Lodge, under joint-managers Kevin Lucas and James Falaise, beat Tower Hamlets earlier this month and drew with Ilford to demonstrate their improvement in recent weeks.

Gazi said: “They are doing well under their new management team and it seems they have settled in nicely now.

“I don’t think there’s many points between us, so it is important we get something from the match.

“They are a team of a similar level to us and we are creating plenty of chances, so it is only a matter of time before we start taking them.”

Bengal were made to pay for some wasted opportunities last weekend as Barkingside beat them 3-2 at Mile End Stadium.

Goals from Raul Da Silva and David Vaughan proved to be scant consolation for the home side after they had dominated the second half, as Barkingside scored a dramatic late winner.

Bengal tried to respond when Eton Manor made the trip to Mile End on Wednesday, but suffered a 3-1 defeat despite Codey Cameron netting in the first half.

Gazi saw his team start 2017 with a 5-0 thrashing of Waltham Forest, but that impressive win was followed by a 2-0 loss at struggling Burnham Ramblers.

But the Bengal manager added: “Anybody that has played us this season will know we give away a few opportunities, yet we do create a lot at the same time.

“We need to be more clinical in front of goal and I’m confident we will start doing that soon. There is a lot more to come from us.

“I’m looking forward to the last few months of the season and confident we can finish how we started, so I expect us to really pick up in the coming weeks.”

Bengal visit league leaders Barking next Tuesday in the second round of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy.

